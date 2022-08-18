NFWF Announces $7.5 Million in Conservation Grants to Restore Iconic Longleaf Pine Ecosystem

National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Largest grant slate in program’s history will impact more than 400,000 acres of longleaf pine habitat, benefitting at-risk wildlife across nine southern states

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced $7.5 million in grants to restore, enhance and protect longleaf pine forests in nine southern states. This year’s grant slate, the largest in the program’s history, will leverage $9 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of $16.5 million.

Longleaf pine forests are not only critically important for wildlife and biodiversity but also provide clean water, recreational opportunities, forest sector jobs, and contribute to our national defense by buffering military installations from encroaching development.

The grants were awarded through the Longleaf Landscape Stewardship Fund (LLSF), a public-private partnership that showcases how collaboration between 10 different funders can lead to landscape-level improvement. NFWF works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, International Paper (through the Forestland Stewards Partnership), One Tree Planted, Southern Company, Altria Group and The Orton Foundation (an affiliate of The Moore Charitable Foundation). Additional support was provided this year by the Bezos Earth Fund.

“Amidst the growing challenges to conserve natural habitat and the wildlife and fish that rely upon it, the Longleaf Landscape Stewardship Fund meets forest landowners where they live and work,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The Fund supports innovative approaches to conserve, manage and restore longleaf pine forests and surrounding habitat. As we grapple with increasing environmental stressors, these 22 projects supported by 11 partners represent a record year of funding for the LSFF and demonstrate that building public-private partnerships is an effective way to engage private land and forest owners in improving management practices while also helping fish, wildlife and natural habitat.”

The projects supported by the grants announced today will advance longleaf pine habitat restoration across its historic range, which covers portions of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Together, these grants are expected to plant more than 25,000 acres of new longleaf pine and will improve an additional 375,000 acres of existing longleaf habitat through prescribed burning, removal of invasive species and other wildlife-benefitting forest management treatments. Grantees will engage private landowners through workshops, trainings and one-on-one technical assistance to restore and maintain longleaf pine habitat on their lands. Over the course of this work, NFWF estimates that nearly 100 jobs will be supported.

These 22 projects will work on both public and private lands to expand and improve longleaf pine habitat to benefit numerous wildlife species, including game species such as wild turkey and white-tailed deer, as well as at-risk species such as the red-cockaded woodpecker, northern bobwhite, and the eastern indigo snake, the longest native snake in North America which is currently listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. All these species rely on a healthy longleaf pine forest that includes a diverse herbaceous understory where these animals can nest and forage. Projects will increase capacity for prescribed burning, a crucial element of restoring and maintaining this fire-adapted ecosystem, and which also reduces wildfire risk to human communities.

This public-private partnership is time-tested, and some consider a model for other conservation efforts, having invested more than $57 million since its inception in 2012, leveraging an additional $69 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of more than $126 million.

The LLSF is guided by and provides key financial support for on-the-ground partners working to implement projects that contribute to the larger America’s Longleaf Restoration Initiative (ALRI). This strategic plan for longleaf aims to restore 8 million acres of longleaf pine habitat to benefit imperiled species.

Conservation of longleaf forests demonstrates the interdependence of wildlife, human communities, clean water, carbon sequestration and even national defense. The longleaf pine ecosystem once covered more than 90 million acres across the Southeastern coastal plain and piedmont. Today, it has been reduced to only about 5 percent of its historical range, due to the conversion to other forest types, conversion to other land uses and fire suppression. This fire-adapted ecosystem possesses tremendous biodiversity, supporting nearly 900 native plant species and providing habitat for wildlife, not only mentioned above, but others such as the gopher tortoise, Louisiana pine snake and Bachman’s sparrow.

Restoring longleaf forests on state- and privately-owned lands around military installations also contributes to the United States’ military readiness by providing buffers to these installations (compatible neighboring land-uses), all while increasing habitat for at-risk species, and thereby reducing the potential for these installations to become islands of biodiversity. They offer recreational opportunities for millions of Americans and contribute to working lands and forest-dependent economies. Longleaf forests are resilient to drought, wind, and pests, and help buffer communities from strong storms.

NFWF established the LLSF in 2012 to support these conservation efforts. The fund combines its partners’ financial and technical resources to accelerate the restoration of the longleaf pine ecosystem while implementing the Range-Wide Conservation Plan for Longleaf Pine as part of ALRI.

A complete list of the 2022 grants made through the LLSF is available here.

 

Partner Quotes

“These grants align with the NRCS philosophy of voluntary conservation and leveraging key partnerships,” said NRCS Chief Terry Cosby. “It’s a win-win to support longleaf pine ecosystem restoration that protects wildlife and invests in producers and their communities.”

“Year after year, the Longleaf Landscape Stewardship Fund has served as a catalyst in leveraging federal funds to achieve far more within the longleaf pine landscape than we could accomplish independently,” said Regional Forester Ken Arney with the U.S. Forest Service Southern Region. “Positive outcomes for local economies, national defense, threatened and endangered species, recreation, forest resiliency, clean air and water, and climate change mitigation, validate the outstanding ‘return on investment’ of the stewardship fund.”

“DoD is honored to collaborate with NFWF and partners of the Longleaf Landscape Stewardship Fund on this record setting year for landscape-scale collaboration,” says Richard Kidd, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment & energy resilience within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment. “Restoring the longleaf pine ecosystem supports national defense by preventing land use conflicts that can limit military activities, sustaining habitat for vulnerable species, and making installations more resilient to climate change. For every dollar DoD invests, approximately $11 in matching partner funds will help establish more than 9,000 acres of new longleaf pine, implement prescribed fire on more than 347,000 acres, and enhance an additional 10,000 acres of existing longleaf pine through management treatments. Altogether, 12 military installations in the Southeast will directly benefit from LLSF projects.”

“The Service is proud to play a part in this conservation partnership,” said Leopoldo Miranda-Castro, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Regional Director. “This coordinated effort helps restore and protect one of the most imperiled ecosystems in North America, the longleaf pine ecosystem, which is one of the most diverse ecosystems in North America. This year’s grants will help support local efforts, on both public and private lands, to restore and manage this iconic ecosystem.”

“As part of our Vision 2030 goal of conserving and restoring 1 million acres of ecologically significant forestland, we are proud to support NFWF in their efforts to restore, enhance and protect longleaf pine in the Southeastern U.S.,” said Jeremy Poirier, International Paper, manager of fiber certification and sustainability. “We recognize helping to sustain healthy working forests is more than just providing a market for trees, and our Forestland Stewards partnership is a testament to this commitment.”

“One Tree Planted is very excited to be part of this exciting partnership with National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem of the southeast and is looking forward to expanding our collective impact in the years to come,” said Stephanie Rochemont, director of projects: USA, One Tree Planted.

“Southern Company is committed to protecting longleaf pine forests as we have for the last 18 years,” said Southern Company Senior Vice President of Environmental and System Planning, Jeff Burleson. “The 2022 grants in Southern Company’s footprint – including those in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia – will improve longleaf pine ecosystems and the species that make their homes in them, like the red-cockaded woodpecker and gopher tortoise.”

“Strategic, collaborative, and result-oriented actions are critical to restoring the longleaf pine ecosystem at a landscape scale,” said Louis Bacon, founder and chairman of the Orton Foundation, the North Carolina affiliate of The Moore Charitable Foundation. “We are proud to continue our support of NFWF's efforts to restore, enhance and protect critically threatened longleaf pine forests supporting the recovery of iconic and endangered species, and strengthening capacity of local organizations and communities to make impressive advances in forest health in the Southeast.”

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation
Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,000 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of $7.4 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org.

About the Natural Resources Conservation Service
As the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s primary private lands conservation agency, the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) helps America’s farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners make investments in their operations and local communities to keep working lands working, boost rural economies, increase the competitiveness of American agriculture, and improve the quality of our air, water, soil, and habitat. Through one-on-one, personalized and voluntary assistance, NRCS works with producers and communities to find the best solutions to meet their unique conservation and business goals to ensure the health of our natural resources and the long-term sustainability of American agriculture.

About the U.S. Forest Service
The mission of the USDA Forest Service is, “To sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the Nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.” The Forest Service manages 193 million acres of forest lands with tribal governments, state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forest research organization in the world.

About the U.S. Department of Defense
The Department of Defense is America's oldest and largest government agency. With over 1.4 million men and women on active duty, 826,000 serving in the National Guard and Reserve forces, and 732,000 civilian personnel, we are the nation's largest employer. The mission of the Department of Defense is to provide the military forces needed to deter war and to protect the security of our country.

About the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is to work with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit fws.gov.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we’re building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

About One Tree Planted
One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women’s Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com. 

About the Orton Foundation
The Orton Foundation, the North Carolina affiliate of Louis Bacon’s Moore Charitable Foundation, focuses on protecting the Cape Fear River Basin’s unique waterways, wetlands, forests, and wildlife habitats. The Orton Foundation’s community program supports educational, cultural, and social and environmental justice programs in the region.

CONTACT: Rob Blumenthal National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (202) 857-0166 rob.blumenthal@nfwf.org


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Canadian welterweight Rory MacDonald calls an end to mixed martial arts career

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald, who fought for the UFC title and won the Bellator championship, has called an end to his mixed martial arts career. The 33-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., who now makes his home in Montreal, made the announcement via social media in the wake of his upset first-round loss Saturday to Dilano (The Postman) Taylor, a late replacement opponent, in the Professional Fighters League semifinal in Cardiff, Wales. "My time has come to put the gloves down for go

  • Bouchard makes successful return to tennis with doubles win in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — After 17 long months away from the court due to injury, Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal served notice on Sunday that she's back. The 28-year-old, who looked healthy and happy, made her return to pro tennis in doubles action at the Odlum Brown VanOpen WTA 125 event and came away with a hard-fought victory. "I was just happy to be out there, so happy to have a partner like Kayla, she did really amazing," said Bouchard, who is a former World No. 5-ranked player in singles. "We both like to

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Pospisil brings the heat in gritty VanOpen singles win over Australian Thompson

    VANCOUVER — It's difficult to talk about the Vancouver tennis scene without the names of Rebecca Marino and Vasek Pospisil popping up. They are lovable underdogs, passionate players, gritty fighters and, in the case of the annual Odlum Brown VanOpen, great draws and ambassadors. So it was fitting Wednesday, on one of the hottest nights of Vancouver's summer, the 32-year-old Pospisil sweated two hours and 40 minutes to post a thrilling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 men's singles victory over Jordan Thompson of A

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Criscito, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

    TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle