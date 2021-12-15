NFT Marketplace Rarible Launches Integration With Tezos

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible has launched its integration with energy-efficient, proof-of-stake blockchain Tezos after announcing the plan last month. Tezos is also the blockchain being used by video game giant Ubisoft for its recent entry into the NFT space.

Rarible’s integration with Tezos marks Rarible’s third supported blockchain, following Ethereum and Flow. Under the strategic collaboration, Rarible will feature Tezos NFTs on its marketplace and support secondary sales of projects that live in the Tezos ecosystem.

Rarible will also immediately support secondary sales from Ubisoft’s Digits, which are in-game collectibles with active utility value for players. Ubisoft’s recent entry into the NFT space earned mixed reviews from gamers, but Rarible co-founder and product head Alex Salnikov sees the move as a natural step.

“It’s quite clear that blockchain gaming is the next big thing,” Salnikov told CoinDesk in an interview. He said the gaming shift is two-sided: the continued improvement of blockchain-native games and the AAA game studios moving toward the blockchain.

“So [the Ubisoft news] is completely expected. And we will see more of that in the race of who will be there first,” said Salnikov.

Rarible and Tezos will also launch an inaugural NFT collection called Blazing Futures that features works from 10 Tezos-based artists. The collection is available exclusively on Rarible starting today.

