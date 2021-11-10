NFT Game Zomfi to Be Offered in Public Sale

HONG KONG, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomfi Tech Limited has recently debuted their new NFT game, Zomfi, on the crypto market and will be listing their coin on decentralized exchanges the week of November 14, 2021. Some of the exchanges include Roseonpad, Enjinstation, and GameStation. Shortly afterwards, the $ZOMFI token will be available on centralized exchanges as well, allowing crypto investors and gamers alike to be able to participate in the latest NFT game.



With Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $66,974.77 on October 20, 2021, investing in crypto currencies has never been as profitable and popular as of now, with NFT games leading the way. NFT games have also been an emerging avenue for players to earn money in a post-pandemic world, which has forced many to try to find other ways to supplement their income. As the popularity of click and earn games on the crypto market wane, users will now be able to earn crypto by playing a game that allows them to interact with their environment.

Zomfi is a third-person shooter game, where players will be able to roam through a zombie apocalypse to collect gear and fight off zombies. Players will use be able to use digital tokens to buy gear to play the game and advance to other levels. Zomfi combines the ever-popular genre of zombies with blockchain, producing 3D immersive gameplay that hasn't been seen before in the crypto market. The game is being built as a play2earn platform that incorporates NFT's into the game on the BSC network with a smart contract.

Some features of the game include:

Achievement-based, reward system instead of daily rewards

In-game currency to help eliminate BSC gas fees, ensuring higher rewards

Complex PVE tier system that has long-lasting game value and entertainment

Developer interactions with players to allow for a better connection with the community

The developers are currently in the pre-alpha phase and will have a test net in the coming months. With an achievement-based, reward system, players will be able to earn $ZOMFI on one account as they explore the expansive world. An NFT sale of weapons, gear, and more is also slated to occur after the initial IDO, allowing players the ability to beef up their characters. Zomfi aims to appeal to a wide audience and understands the cost of playing NFT games and have priced their weapons to start at $20.00, which allows for an inclusive array of players to be able to participate. The game is slated to arrive in March or April of 2022 with great anticipation from investors and gamers.

Story continues

Social Links:

Telegram: https://t.me/zomfitokengroup

Discord: https://discord.gg/2TwT54SS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zomfi-221697466475369

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Zomfi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zomfitoken

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrHwlmS_kjIKKPZxDgpolA

Media Contact:

Company: Zomfi Tech Limited

Contact: Bryan Yang, CMO

E-Mail: contact@zomfi.org

Website: https://www.zomfi.org

SOURCE: Zomfi Tech Limited



