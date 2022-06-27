How To Make an NFT: A Complete Guide

John Csiszar
·7 min read
BlackJack3D / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BlackJack3D / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the midst of the cryptocurrency craze, a new type of digital asset began making headlines: the non-fungible token, or NFT. Although NFTs have been around since 2014, they became national news in March 2021, when Christie’s auction house sold a piece of digital artwork by Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple, for a whopping $69 million.

But this wasn’t even the highest-priced NFT ever sold. That honor goes to Pak’s “The Merge,” which sold for an incredible $91.8 million on December 2, 2021. With that type of money involved, NFTs became a global sensation.

Yet, many people still have no idea what exactly an NFT is, or how to buy and sell one. Although the concept of selling an NFT is similar to posting an item on auction site Ebay, the specifics can get complicated. For example, you’ll have to understand at least a little bit about cryptocurrency and the blockchain to successfully create and list an NFT.

But once you’ve familiarized yourself with the process, it does become relatively straightforward. Here’s a quick look at what you need to know about NFTs.

How To Make an NFT

  1. Create an item you want to turn into an NFT.

  2. Choose a blockchain.

  3. Mint your NFT.

  4. Set up a digital wallet or crypto exchange account.

  5. Choose an NFT marketplace.

  6. Upload your NFT.

  7. List your fixed price or set up your auction.

What Exactly Is an NFT?

An NFT is a digital asset that represents some tangible, real-world item, oftentimes artwork. These creations are tied to the blockchain and are unique representations, which in some cases can give them significant value.

For example, if a well-known artist creates a digital representation of an exclusive work, the buyer of the NFT essentially owns the actual artwork, although in digital form. Like with an original Monet painting, other buyers may own prints or copies of that artwork, but there is only one original.

This differentiates NFTs from other, existing forms of digital creations, which can have little value because they can be endlessly replicated. In fact, one could argue that the primary reason NFTs have much value at all is due to their unique, one-of-a-kind characteristics.

Non-Fungible Tokens

The “non-fungible” part is what gives an NFT its uniqueness. “Non-fungible” refers to the fact that the NFT cannot be replaced with something similar, as it’s a one-of-a-kind object. Bitcoin, for example is “fungible” because no Bitcoin has unique characteristics. Any bitcoin can be exchanged for another bitcoin, just like any U.S. dollar could be exchanged for another.

However, an NFT is a unique, “non-fungible” item because an exchange of two NFTs involves two different items, even if they may appear similar at first glance.

How Do I Create and Sell an NFT?

Creating an NFT is similar to putting up an item for sale or auction on a website like eBay. In the NFT world, there are numerous NFT marketplaces, with exotic names ranging from OpenSea and Rarible to SuperRare, Foundation and Nifty Gateway.

In the simplest of terms, once you’ve established an account at one of these sites, you can create your NFT by simply uploading a digital file of your asset, such as a photograph or original drawing. However, the details are quite elaborate. Here’s a breakdown of how it works.

Create Your NFT

First, you’ll have to choose the item that you want to turn into an NFT. This could be anything from a work of art to a picture, music, a tweet or even a meme or GIF. Of course, you’ll have to own the intellectual property that you want to turn into an NFT.

In other words, if you’re a painter, you can choose any of your own personal creations and turn them into an NFT. But you can’t just download a copy of your favorite Monet painting and try to turn it into an NFT. This is intellectual, or even physical, property theft.

Only original items that you have the legal right to own can be turned into a digital representation that you can sell.

Mint Your NFT

Next, you’ll have to mint your NFT using a blockchain of your choice. Ethereum is one of the most popular blockchains for NFT creation. However, many other options are available, including Polkadot, Binance Smart Chain and others.

While most beginning NFT creators stick to Ethereum — and even many NFT veterans as well — there may be reasons you would prefer a different blockchain, such as lower fees and/or faster transactions speeds.

Set Up Your Digital Wallet or Crypto Exchange Account

Step three is to set up a digital wallet or crypto exchange account. You’ll need a place where you can buy crypto because you’ll have to pay some fees to mint your NFT, and that must occur on an exchange and/or in a digital wallet.

You’ll also want a place to collect your crypto earnings in case you manage to sell your NFT.

Choose Your Marketplace

You won’t be able to sell your NFT unless you have a place to sell it, so the next step in the process is to choose your NFT marketplace. Much like selling an item on Ebay, an NFT market is a place where you can upload your NFT and select a price for it.

There are many places you can upload an NFT for sale, so you’ll want to do some research and pick the one that offers the best chance for you to get the most money for your NFT.

OpenSea is a popular market for a variety of NFTs, but there are also some specialty sites that may attract customers more suited to your particular NFT. NBA Top Shot, for example, is a market focused on basketball-related items.

Note that some marketplaces require you to transact in a specific cryptocurrency. If you don’t understand how a particular market or crypto works, you might want to use one that is Ethereum-based, as this is a popular, well-known and frequently traded crypto.

Upload Your NFT

Once all of these elements are in place — the creation of your NFT, the opening of a crypto wallet, and the selection of a blockchain and an exchange — it’s time to upload your NFT.

Each marketplace has its own requirements for how you can upload a file and what the specific steps are, so you’ll have to follow those instructions to turn your digital creation into a marketable NFT.

Set Your Price

If you have a specific price in mind for your NFT, you can list it at a fixed price and wait for someone to pay it. However, there are other options as well. Just like on Ebay, you might choose to auction your NFT. This way, bidders can compete against one another and hopefully drive up the price of your NFT until it is sold to the highest bidder at the time the auction expires.

On some marketplaces, you can also choose to have an open-ended or “unlimited” auction, which only ends when you choose. You can also typically set a minimum price that bidders have to pay before your NFT can be sold.

In some cases, you can also attach royalties to your NFT, in which you get paid again if it resells on the secondary market.

Are There Fees Involved?

The short answer is yes, there are definitely fees involved in creating and selling an NFT. In fact, fees for NFT creation and transactions can be high. Rarible, for example, charges both the buyer and the seller 2.5% of the transaction price to help maintain the network.

But depending on the platform you use, you might have to pay everything from a listing fee to a minting fee, a commission and a transaction fee, and tracking all of these fees can be complicated.

For example, most NFT marketplaces call their listing fee “gas,” and it isn’t paid directly to the marketplace. Rather, it goes to the miners who process the transaction on the Ethereum network.

It’s essential to understand all of the fees you’ll have to pay throughout the NFT creation and sales process because you might actually end up losing money if the fees are too high and you’re offering a low-cost NFT.

Although fees are likely to fall over time as NFT marketplaces become more popular and competitive, for now, they remain high. If you’re looking to turn a profit on your NFT — which is the goal behind most NFT creation — be sure to incorporate all of the fees you’ll pay and then set a minimum price that gives you an ample profit margin.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Make an NFT: A Complete Guide

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Alonso hits two HRs, Mets beat Marlins 5-3

    MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday. Alonso’s home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso’s NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multi-homer game of his career Brandon Nimmo’s third hit, an RBI double in the ninth, increased the Mets' lead. Francisco Lindor doubled and singled and Starling Marte h

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Leading off: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ DISCIPLINE ON DECK Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl this weekend at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday — both managers, plus three players on each team. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker