NFM Lending Sponsors 11th Annual Red Shoe Shuffle

Red Shoe Shuffle 2022

Linthicum, MD , March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to sponsor the Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland (RMHCMD) 11th annual Red Shoe Shuffle 5k Run and Walk. The event will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, and is open to in-person and virtual participants. NFM Lending is sponsoring and participating in this worthy cause for the 11th year.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland is an organization that provides a cost-free "home away from home" for seriously ill children and their families while undergoing treatment. They also work with and help fund programs in the local area that directly improve the wellbeing of children. Since 1982, the RMHCMD has housed more than 40,000 families from around the world. Events like the Red Shoe Shuffle provide RMHCMD the means to increase the number of families they can accommodate, with more than 2,400 families coming through their doors every year.



"NFM Lending is excited once again to be a sponsor of the Red Shoe Shuffle," said Madison Grey, Human Resources Director. "This is our 11th straight year of partnering with the Ronald McDonald House. After two years of virtual events, we're thrilled that the Shuffle will be live again this year. Not only is NFM proud to sponsor the race every year, but our employees love participating in the fun atmosphere, all while raising money for such a noble and meaningful cause. So, wear your red and white socks and get ready to shuffle!"

NFM Lending is committed to giving back to the communities where they live and work. The RMHCMD is one of the many meaningful charities they foster. NFM Lending is proud to support charities and nonprofits dedicated to improving the wellbeing of children's lives. NFM is also involved in charitable efforts with St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, JAFCO, Little Stars, and Mickie's Miracles, to name a few.

About NFM Lending



NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

