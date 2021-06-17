NFM Lending opens new branch in Colorado Springs, CO

I chose NFM because I trusted them to be the perfect partner to grow my business. I’m looking forward to the unparalleled support and transparency they provide.

Linthicum Heights, MD, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a branch in Colorado Springs, CO. The branch is located at 1150 Kelly Johnson Boulevard, Suite 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. It will be led by Branch Managers Richard Dillman and Kevin Bent. The NFM Lending branch will focus on expanding NFM’s flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, Jumbo, and many other loan options to fit every borrower’s need.

“I chose NFM because I trusted them to be the perfect partner to grow my business,” said Dillman. “I’m looking forward to the unparalleled support and transparency they provide.”

“I left a large company where we grew our branch to a $305 million yearly operation. Our vision is to continue to build our branch to a $1 billion yearly operation,” said Bent. “After researching many companies, we found NFM Lending to be the best fit to reach our goals. The onboarding was outstanding, the best I have experienced in my 30-year career in the industry.”

The branch’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

“Anytime we can bring in seasoned leaders like Rich Dillman and Kevin Bent, it’s a tremendous enhancement to the organization’” said Greg Sher, Chief Business Development Officer. “They are incredible producers and leaders, which is a rare and coveted combination. We feel very fortunate to have them in the NFM Family of Lenders.”

For more information, please contact:

Richard Dillman

Branch Manager

NMLS# 298994

719-888-4967

rdillman@nfmlending.com

https://nfmlending.com/loanoriginator/richard-dillman/

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram

