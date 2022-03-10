NFM Lending named among the 2022 “Best Mortgage Companies to Work For”

NFM Lending
·2 min read

Employees at all levels are committed to making this the best mortgage company to work for and a top workplace of any industry.

NFM Lending

We&#39;re proud to announce that National Mortgage News has named NFM Lending one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For in 2022!
Linthicum, MD, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce that National Mortgage News has named it among the 2022 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For. NFM Lending has received this honor for the second straight year.

Each year since 2019, National Mortgage News has distributed an extensive survey to employees of mortgage companies. The survey analyzes the benefits and policies of the company, covering eight topics: Leadership and Planning; Corporate Culture and Communications; Role Satisfaction; Work Environment; Relationship with Supervisor; Training, Development and Resources; Pay and Benefits; and Overall Engagement.

“NFM Lending is proud to be recognized as one of the best mortgage companies in the country by National Mortgage News,” said Vice President of Communications Gene DiPaula. “The fantastic culture is something that we experience every day, and we don’t take it for granted. And it doesn’t just come from the top. Employees at all levels are committed to making this the best mortgage company to work for and a top workplace of any industry.”

NFM Lending prides itself on its exceptional culture. The company fills the employees’ work environment with encouragement and teamwork, building a positive workplace that rewards commitment and performance. Employees are also encouraged to voice their questions and concerns directly to management. Leadership takes all feedback in earnest and responds promptly. In addition, managers often surprise staff members for their birthdays. Finally, the company holds contests, holiday celebrations, and other initiatives to encourage collaboration and show employee appreciation.

NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its company culture. These awards include ’50 Best Companies to Work For’ by Mortgage Executive Magazine; ‘Top Mortgage Employer’ by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; ‘Top Work Place’ by both the Washington Post and the Baltimore Sun; and a winner of the “Best Places to Work” by Baltimore Business Journal. NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and its team’s work to make it a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending,

visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact KISS PR - Az@kisspr.com

Attachment


