NFL's Week 17 regular-season finale previews

Antonio Brown and the Steelers need some outside help to get into the AFC playoffs. (AP)

Here’s a look at the Week 17 matchups for Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).

All times are Eastern.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 8:20 p.m., NBC

More from Yahoo Sports:

• School district boycotting ref who made wrestler cut dreadlocks

• Bengals’ Burfict suffers 7th career concussion, 2nd this month

• Martin: Do the Giants have an Eli exit plan?

• Browns QB defends Hue Jackson staredown

