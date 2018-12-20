NFL's Week 16 Sunday previews

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers visit the Saints in Week 16. (AP)

Here’s a look at the Week 16 matchups for Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).

All times are Eastern.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC

