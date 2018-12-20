NFL's Week 16 Sunday previews
Here’s a look at the Week 16 matchups for Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).
All times are Eastern.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m., CBS
Green Bay Packers at New York Jets, 1 p.m., Fox
Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m., NBC
