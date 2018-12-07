NFL's Week 14 previews for Sunday's games

Carson Wentz and the Eagles hope to have better luck against the Cowboys on Sunday than they did in Week 10 against their NFC East rivals. (AP)

Here’s a look at the Week 14 matchups for Sunday, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).

All times are Eastern.

Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

New York Giants at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m., NBC

