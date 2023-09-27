NFL's Travis Kelce breaks silence on 'amazing' Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was the talk of Kelce's game on Sunday

National Football League star Travis Kelce has praised his rumoured love interest, Taylor Swift, for her internet-breaking appearance at his game last Sunday.

"Shout out to Taylor for showing up," Kelce said on the podcast he shares with his brother. "That was pretty ballsy. I sure as hell enjoyed the weekend."

Swift looked on from Kelce's box as his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the Chicago Bears 41-10.

But to many people watching, it was the pop star who stole the show.

Seemingly endless footage of Swift cheering on the Chiefs and chatting with Kelce's mother has captured the online world's attention since Sunday's game.

A video of Kelce and Swift leaving the game together has been viewed more than 16 million times.

Speaking on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the American football tight end said: "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her - the friends and family.

"She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light."

Swift, currently on a break from her Eras stadium tour, has not publicly commented on her burgeoning Chiefs fandom.