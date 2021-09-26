NFL's Ndamukong Suh Shares First Photos of Twin Sons' Faces, Says Fatherhood Is 'Such a Fun Time'

NFL Star Ndamukong Suh's twin boys

Ndamukong Suh is showing his baby boys to the world!

Nearly six months after the birth of their twin sons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, 34, and his wife Katya are sharing the first photos of their babies' faces exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the sweet photos, twins Kingston Rudolph Bongjo and Khari David Fombuh can be seen enjoying some family time on the couch in emerald green onesies.

"We took the moment when the boys were young to enjoy that special time as just a family and now we are so excited to share these photos with the world and we hope everyone takes them in with kindness and respect," says the new mom.

Ndamukong and Katya also open up to PEOPLE about life at home with their sons and the differences between their (not so) little ones.

"Six months with these boys has felt like a million years," says the father of two. "It has been a big learning curve as we are used to a very fast-paced lifestyle but now with diaper bags and car seats, we've had to slow down a bit but it's such a fun time."

Katya says her boys are "growing quickly" and are already wearing 12-18 month clothes at only 6 months old.

"They are huge!" she says. "They weigh over 20 pounds and are over 27 inches long."

While Katya jokes she "birthed two of [her] husband," Ndamukong says their sons have different personalities.

"Kingston is like me, quiet and always observing, where Khari is like Katya in that he loves to move around and is always doing something," he shares.

The NFL player's sons attended their first football game last week, which Ndamukong says "felt great."

"After I got the sack I thought of both of them and how special it was that they were in the building," he adds. "I'm so glad they got to come and look forward to having them at more day games at home."

The new parents exclusively revealed news of their babies' birth with PEOPLE back in March.

"With everything that's happened in the last year from getting married to winning the Super Bowl and now bringing these bundles of joy into the world, our life seems close to complete," the couple said at the time.

Ndamukong and Katya — who announced their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE last December — met while at school at the University of Nebraska in 2009 and maintained a close relationship and friendship from there, eventually moving in together in 2018.

After becoming engaged in spring 2019, the pair tied the knot in May 2020 in what Katya called a "not-so-traditional COVID sweatpants-and-hoodie Zoom call wedding."