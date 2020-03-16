The NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks in salary, guaranteed money and total contract value

The list of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL changes often, and some notable moves in the rankings are on their way.

The names Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Tom Brady are nowhere to be found among the league's highest-paid quarterbacks no matter the criteria. Assuming Brady earns his market value in 2020 NFL free agency, all three will join the list soon, likely at the top.

Listing the highest-paid QBs in the NFL is an inexact science since there are multiple ways to arrange the ranking. For example, Seahawks passer Russell Wilson currently makes the most money in terms of average annual salary, but three QBs — the Falcons' Matt Ryan, the Vikings' Kirk Cousins and the Packers' Aaron Rodgers — have more fully guaranteed dollars attached to their contracts.

Mahomes, of course, likely will become the NFL's highest-paid quarterback in every measurable way when he and Chiefs finally agree on an extension.

Below are the 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, organized three ways by three different criteria — average annual salary, fully guaranteed money and total contract value. (NFL QB contract figures courtesy of Over The Cap and Spotrac.)

NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks

Average annual salary

Rank Salary QB Team 1. $35 million Russell Wilson Seahawks 2. $34 million Ben Roethlisberger Steelers T3. $33.5 million Jared Goff Rams T3. $33.5 million Aaron Rodgers Packers 5. $33 million Kirk Cousins Vikings 6. $32 million Carson Wentz Eagles 7. $30 million Matt Ryan Falcons 8. $29.5 million Ryan Tannehill Titans 9. $27.975 million Jacoby Brissett Colts 10. $27.5 million Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers

Wilson's four-year contract extension with Seattle, signed in April 2019, made him the league's highest-paid player in terms of average annual salary. Because $35 million of his $65 million signing bonus was deferred to 2020, Wilson is scheduled to make $53 million this year, an amoun that includes his $18 million base salary.

Roethlisberger's high annual salary is the product of the contract extension he received from the Steelers in April 2019. His base salary in 2020 is just $8.5 million, but including a $12.5 million roster bonus, he is scheduled to earn $21 million this year. (Only $16 million of that is guaranteed for injury.)

Fully guaranteed money

Rank Guaranteed QB Team 1. $94.5 million Matt Ryan Falcons 2. $78.7 million Aaron Rodgers Packers 3. $70 million Russell Wilson Seahawks 4. $66.47 million Carson Wentz Eagles 5. $66 million Kirk Cousins Vikings 6. $62 million Ryan Tannehill Titans 7. $60.5 million Matthew Stafford Lions 8. $57.04 million Jared Goff Rams 9. $55 million Alex Smith Redskins 10. $48.7 million Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers

Ryan technically received $100 million in guarantees when he signed his extension with the Falcons in May 2018, but only $94.5 million (2018, 2019 and 2020 base salaries; $46.5 million signing bonus; $10 million option bonus) was guaranteed at signing. Ryan restructured his contract after last season to convert $12 million of his 2020 salary into a signing bonus, so he is scheduled to earn $20.5 million this year.

Cousins' three-year deal with the Vikings, signed in March 2018, is the only fully guaranteed contract in the history of the NFL. He is scheduled to earn $30 million in 2020 unless Minnesota gives him an extension.

Total contract value

Rank Total value QB Team 1. $150 million Matt Ryan Falcons 2. $140 million Russell Wilson Seahawks 3. $137.5 million Jimmy Garoppolo 49ers 4. $135 million Matthew Stafford Lions T5. $134 million Jared Goff Rams T5. $134 million Aaron Rodgers Packers 7. $128 million Carson Wentz Eagles 8. $125.025 million Derek Carr Raiders 9. $118 million Ryan Tannehill Titans 10. $103.8 million Cam Newton Panthers

While the total value of Garoppolo's contract ranks high, he was guaranteed just $48.7 million when he signed the deal in February 2018. Because so much of his potential earnings over the next three years comes from non-guaranteed base salary, he carries small dead cap charges and high cap savings for the 49ers if cut or traded.

Stafford signed his big extension with the Lions almost three years ago. He is scheduled to earn just $8.3 million in 2020, but his earnings will increase in 2021 ($20 million) and 2022 ($23 million) if Detroit keeps him on his current contract.