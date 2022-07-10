NFL's Duane Brown Arrested at LAX for Concealed Firearm in Carry-On Bag: Report

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Froschauer/AP/Shutterstock (12581347iy) Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown walks off the field with his helmet off after playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game, in Seattle Jaguars Seahawks Football, Seattle, United States - 31 Oct 2021

Duane Brown's travel plans have been rerouted after a brush with the law.

The NFL free agent, 36, was arrested around 2 p.m. local time on Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport after TSA discovered a concealed firearm in his carry-on bag, which was reportedly not loaded, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Airport Police Department, as well as a representative for Brown, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brown was booked for misdemeanor possession of a concealed firearm and processed at a nearby LAPD jail, per TMZ.

Video published by the outlet shows officers escorting Brown in handcuffs out of the airport and into the back of a police cruiser.

Brown was later released on $10,000 bail, according to Sports Illustrated. His court date is set for August 3 at LAX Superior Court.

The offensive tackle played for nearly a decade with the Houston Texans after he was the team's first-round pick (26th overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft.

After being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, he played more than four seasons with the team before his contract expired last year. He's since been a free agent with the NFL.