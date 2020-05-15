NFL's Deandre Baker and Quinton Dunbar charged with armed robbery

New York Giants player Deandre Baker, left, and Quinton Dunbar, pictured playing for the Washington Redskins

Florida police are searching for two NFL players after they allegedly robbed people at a house party.

Deandre Baker of the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks are said to have robbed other guests at gunpoint.

About $12,000 (£9,850) in cash and watches worth up to $25,000 were taken.

Neither man has been arrested yet. A police spokeswoman said authorities were in touch with the NFL and a lawyer for one player.

"Obviously, there are attempts to get them to turn themselves in," Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues told the New York Times.

(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020

According to the police arrest warrant, the incident occurred after an argument broke out at the house party, where guests were playing cards and video games.

Baker allegedly took out a gun before he, Dunbar and another man - described as wearing a red mask - started taking valuables and cash from people.

The man in the red mask is not fully identified in the reports. Baker allegedly asked this person to shoot one witness, but the red masked man did not do so.

All three then made off in separate vehicles - a Mercedes Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW.

The police affidavit said one witness was "under the impression this was planned out", as the three getaway vehicles "were later pre-positioned to expedite an immediate departure from the area".

Baker, 22, is facing eight charges in total, four for armed robbery and four for aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar, 27, has been charged with four counts of armed robbery.

The NFL says it is aware of the incident but has not commented. A statement issued by the New York Giants said they had been in touch with Deandre Baker and they had no further comment. The Seattle Seahawks said they are "aware of the situation" and are "still gathering information". They referred questions to NFL investigators.

Both men play as cornerbacks for their respective teams.

According to a lawyer for Dunbar, five witnesses have made sworn statements saying that his client was not involved in the burglary.

Lawyer Michael Grieco told the Miami Herald that the statements had been submitted to prosecutors on Friday, but they were still demanding that Dunbar turn himself in.

Mr Greico did not say whether Dunbar planned to surrender to authorities, the newspaper reports.

Hours before the arrest warrant was issued, Dunbar held his first news conference with Seattle media since being drafted to the team.

"You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day," he said in the video conference call, adding: "I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person."