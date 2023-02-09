NFLPA medical director 'guarantees' Damar Hamlin will play football again

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make significant progress after suffering cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

Hamlin, 24, was in good spirits during a recent Super Bowl Week appearance. He won the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award for his terrific work off the field.

It’s unclear if Hamlin can make an on-field return. However, NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer believes Hamlin will play football again.

"I don’t want to get into HIPAA issues, but I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again," Mayer said on Sirius XM Doctor Radio show "Heart to Heart."

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after making a play during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

After attempting a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, Hamlin attempted to stand up before collapsing. He received medical care on the field before being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The NFL community rallied around Hamlin in the following weeks. Teams honored him with special "Love for Damar" T-shirts and by painting his No. 3 jersey number on the field during Week 18. Several fans also contributed to his Chasing M’s Foundation toy drive.

Hamlin was later transferred to a local medical center in Buffalo, New York. He was released Jan. 11 and made his first public appearance during the Bills' AFC divisional round matchup against the Bengals.

In a post on social media, Hamlin expressed his gratitude for all the support. He has also teamed up with the American Heart Association to raise awareness for CPR training and education.

"What happened to me on Monday Night Football was a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world," Hamlin said in the message.

Hamlin was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft and became a full-time starter this season. In 29 career games, Hamlin has 93 career tackles, four passes defended and one forced fumble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Damar Hamlin will play football again, claims NFLPA medical director