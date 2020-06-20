NFLPA medical director advises players to stop working out together due to COVID-19

Coronavirus coverage on Yahoo

The NFL Players Association is advising its players to stop working out together given the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Thom Mayer issued the statement on Saturday saying they are working on procedures to limit the spread of the virus at facilities and need players and their families healthy.

A message to players from NFLPA Medical Director, Dr. Thom Mayer: pic.twitter.com/4IGlEBhRr9 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) June 20, 2020

The statement:

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months. “We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

Players around the league have shared photos or videos of themselves training in small groups. Certain quarterbacks have organized throwing workouts with teammates, especially as states opened back up starting in April.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that individuals at their AdventHealth Training Center have tested positive for COVID-19. Major League Baseball shut down all 30 of its spring training sites late Friday after 11 players on 40-man rosters from seven different teams tested positive.

While the Northeastern parts of the United States have experienced steep declines in cases, there have been recent spikes in states across the South. Ten states have seen sharp increases: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas. Florida and Arizona are seen as “new hot spots.”

The NFLPA doesn't want players working out together. (Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

