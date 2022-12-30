NFL New Year's Resolutions: Here's what every team can look forward to in 2023

Safid Deen, USA TODAY
·9 min read

Week 17 of the NFL season falls on New Year’s Day, when many NFL teams will be able to get a head start on their resolutions for 2023.

Some teams will be in the mix for a Super Bowl on Feb. 12, while many others will get an early sense of direction to prepare for the offseason.

Here are some things all 32 NFL teams can look forward to next year:

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Buffalo defeated Kansas City 24-20.
AFC East

Buffalo: Is this the year Josh Allen and the Bills finally breakthrough? After two straight postseasons of falling to the Chiefs, the Bills hope their third time is the charm. Allen has entered his prime, and a Bills championship would bring validation, and help the memories of losing four straight Super Bowls in the ’90s.

Miami: If the Dolphins makes the playoffs, the road to rebuilding will ultimately be worth it. Even for one season. But are they a fringe .500 team or potential powerhouse? Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion issues in 2022 cloud Miami’s future, but a postseason run would show Miami is trending up and not down.

New England: Life after Tom Brady hasn’t been so kind to Bill Belichick and the Patriots. The Patriots are on the brink of a playoff run, but have clear holes to fill this offseason, both on their roster and on their coaching staff. Still, it might not be enough to help them return to their historic glory.

New York Jets: The Jets hope the New Year brings a new quarterback. Could Derek Carr be the answer? Maybe short term, but not in the long term. Robert Saleh needs both, a young prospect and bridge starter, so his rebuild in New York can keep pace with their stadium roommate.

AFC North

Baltimore: It’ll be up to Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury before the playoffs, to push the Ravens into the AFC’s elite this postseason. But his contract negotiation this offseason, and keeping Jackson happy financially, will determine the fate of the franchise.

Cincinnati: Two straight Super Bowl runs would certainly shift the AFC in their favor. The Bengals have done what the Bills haven’t, unseating the Chiefs last year. But this year is about doing it again, and finding the missing pieces to help Joe Burrow, JaMarr Chase and others get over the hump and win a championship.

Cleveland: The Browns first season navigating Deshaun Watson’s suspension is over, and they can turn to a new year where they can see if acquiring him, and entering contention, was worth the public relations nightmare and $230 million guaranteed contract.

Pittsburgh: Mike Tomlin’s team remains in transition after Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, and will enter Year 2 of the Kenny Pickett era wondering if he’s truly their quarterback of the future, or if the Steelers needs to quickly search elsewhere.

AFC South

Houston: The No. 1 pick, whether C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young, will breathe new life into a floundering franchise that hopefully seen the last of their consequences for trading away star players and future draft picks.

Indianapolis: Maybe, Jeff Saturday is the new Colts coach from his run as interim coach. But one thing remains true: Indianapolis can no longer have a revolving door at quarterback if it hopes to again compete among the AFC’s elite.

Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are a win over the Titans away from reclaiming the AFC South in Doug Pedersen’s first season. It’s a shame they could be further along. But one thing for sure, they couldn’t be further away from the mess Urban Meyer brought to Jacksonville.

Tennessee: The Titans learned a hard lesson in 2022: They reached their ceiling with Ryan Tannehill, and need to transition to their rookie Malik Willis or veteran Joshua Dobbs as they’ve fallen behind the rest of the top AFC teams with better quarterbacks.

AFC West

Denver: Russell Wilson will enter Year 2 with a new coach tasked with rallying the troops and reviving a nightmare season in Denver. Sean Payton may or may not be the answer. But the biggest question is if Wilson can turn back the clock and be the seasoned quarterback Denver needs to compete.

Kansas City: Four straight AFC title game appearances. Two Super Bowl runs. And one championship. Can this be the year Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs stake their claim again as the dominating franchise of our time? Another Super Bowl win would cement the Chiefs’ run into a dynasty.

Las Vegas: Derek Carr’s run with the franchise will be over, and a new quarterback will take the reigns in coach Josh McDaniel’s second year. Heading into 2023, the Raiders should look for their next long-term answer instead of a quick fling with Tom Brady.

Los Angeles Chargers: It’s time for Justin Herbert to kick the door in on the postseason, and see where he really stacks up against Burrow, Allen and Mahomes among the AFC’s elite quarterbacks. The Chargers will be a scary team to face in the postseason and next year if Herbert shines bright like he has his first three seasons.

NFC East

Dallas: The Cowboys have a stingy defense and scary (at times) offense. But Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott and Cowboys fans all over the world want the same thing: Another Super Bowl to prove Dallas is not just a team on the fringe of contention. January will set the tone for 2023, where the Cowboys’ playoff run either brings elation or another dreadful offseason.

New York Giants: Brian Daboll making the playoffs in his first season would be an outstanding achievement. And a win over the Colts, makes it a walk in the park. Still, it’s apparent this rebuild need an influx of talent to be sustained with a new quarterback could be at the top of the list.

Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni used their playoff berth last season to turn into contenders in 2022. This postseason run, and the next year, is about proving the Eagles have what it takes to be a formidable NFC power for years to come.

Washington: Being in contention for a playoff spot is a good achievement for the team whose franchise is in transition. The real New Year’s resolution is if Dan Snyder finally sells the team.

NFC North

Chicago: The Bears are lucky to not have a quarterback problem most NFL teams have. Justin Fields is their future. Now it’s time to build the roster around him.

Detroit: A playoff berth would be a real treat for the Lions, but to even compete for one shows how far this rebuild has come. If Detroit falls short, it shouldn’t be disappointed. Some early draft picks this year could be the missing pieces to a hungry franchise on the rise.

Green Bay: The Packers late push for a playoff spot could be ruined on New Year’s Day with a loss at home to Minnesota or next week against Detroit. Either way, the real news here is get ready for another year of Aaron Rodgers, who will make close to $60 million next season. He’s not going anywhere.

Minnesota: The Vikings enter 2023 with the NFC North in hand, and a promising playoff run ahead of them. Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook have the potential to put the Vikings in position to win big down the stretch. This year is about showing the rest of the NFL they truly are contenders and not pretenders.

NFC South

Atlanta: The Falcons rebuilding effort, which started at the end of 2020, has not taken shape how the franchise hoped. Matt Ryan is long gone. The Falcons passed on Justin Fields. And new coach Arthur Smith must find his next quarterback quickly to make the best of his third year in 2023.

Carolina: Steve Wilks should be hired as the Panthers’ next coach for maximizing Carolina’s potential. But the quarterback problem still exists. And they played themselves to bottom of the Top 10 in the first round. Unless Derek Carr is saving the day, Carolina needs to hit big in the draft.

New Orleans: Life after Sean Payton has come with its fair share of adversity, but kudos to the Saints for staying within contention in their lowly division. The Saints are in a race with their NFC South rivals to revive their franchise into a playoff team.

Tampa Bay: This may be the end of Tom Brady’s road. Retirement could be on the horizon, although it won’t cease any rumors of him joining another team next season. Getting one Super Bowl and a ton of memories out the deal certainly made it worth Tampa Bay’s while. But finding another quarterback will be tough. Thankfully, their division rivals are on the same boat.

NFC West

Arizona: A team with Kyler Murray shouldn’t be this low on this list with a four-win season. The bad news is Arizona is going to be team without Murray has his torn ACL heals. The best thing Arizona can do in 2023 is start building for 2024.

Los Angeles Rams: Can you get back in contention? And at what cost? Los Angeles will see what their Super Bowl in 2021 truly cost with the lack of premium draft picks they no longer own. Infusing talent will be difficult for the Rams and coach Sean McVay, especially with $57 million due to Matthew Stafford for both 2023 and 2024 in March.

San Francisco: The 49ers appear primed to make another deep playoff run, which could include their third trip to the NFC title game in four years. That would be a stellar achievement for coach Kyle Shanahan. But breaking through to a Super Bowl would mean more. The 49ers must figure out which quarterback really is the best for their long-term future.

Seattle: The Seahawks have a chance to lock up a Top 3 draft pick and a playoff spot in the next two weeks, which could set them up for a prosperous 2023 where a new quarterback prospect sparks a new run like the Seahawks experienced 10 years ago.

