NFL world reacts to Thomas Brown's first game as Bears interim HC

alyssa barbieri, bears wire
·4 min read

The Chicago Bears made franchise history when they fired head coach Matt Eberflus midseason following another brutal loss. While it was a move that needed to be made -- and sooner than it actually happened -- the alternative isn't exactly sunshine and roses either.

Thomas Brown made his debut as interim head coach against the San Francisco 49ers, starting a five-game audition for the coaching vacancy. But his first impression calling the shots was an atrocious one, where his team came out uninspired, unprepared and his offense had their worst first half of the season totaling just four yards and five punts.

While Brown won Bears fans -- and players -- over with his forthcomingness and promise to demand more, it didn't translate to the field, where he was outcoached in every facet and looked lost on the sideline (compared to the safety of the booth).

As you can imagine, there was plenty of reaction to Brown's debut as interim head coach -- and it wasn't pretty.

