NFL world reacts to Thomas Brown's first game as Bears interim HC

The Chicago Bears made franchise history when they fired head coach Matt Eberflus midseason following another brutal loss. While it was a move that needed to be made -- and sooner than it actually happened -- the alternative isn't exactly sunshine and roses either.

Thomas Brown made his debut as interim head coach against the San Francisco 49ers, starting a five-game audition for the coaching vacancy. But his first impression calling the shots was an atrocious one, where his team came out uninspired, unprepared and his offense had their worst first half of the season totaling just four yards and five punts.

While Brown won Bears fans -- and players -- over with his forthcomingness and promise to demand more, it didn't translate to the field, where he was outcoached in every facet and looked lost on the sideline (compared to the safety of the booth).

As you can imagine, there was plenty of reaction to Brown's debut as interim head coach -- and it wasn't pretty.

NFL world reacts to Thomas Brown's first game as interim head coach

Bears aren’t playing super motivated for Thomas Brown either pic.twitter.com/FBDA8KR4Hp — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) December 8, 2024

Making Thomas Brown the interim coach was always dumb. You should’ve allowed him to just focus on the offense and QB. It should’ve been Hightower. — Ross Read (@RossRead) December 8, 2024

The Thomas Brown as Bears full-time coach train: pic.twitter.com/13Aj3NoT3J — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) December 9, 2024

At least Thomas Brown knows to take Caleb Williams out when the game is out of hand. — Dave (@dave_bfr) December 9, 2024

I’m glad we can put the Thomas Brown head coaching talk to rest. — SELL THE WHITE SOX (@HashTagWhiteSox) December 8, 2024

Yet another sickening performance from this Bears team. There isn't anything left worth covering this afternoon. But I'll say this:



The Thomas Brown 'audition' is already over -- less than one half into his interim tenure. — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) December 8, 2024

I was told the #Bears were going to play for Thomas Brown. pic.twitter.com/4t3RStHRRr — Crawford (@Mattheius2783) December 8, 2024

If this was a head coaching rehearsal for Thomas Brown, this is what's called an epic failure. Eric Washington can go too — Da TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) December 8, 2024

Well at least that ends all of the talk about hiring Thomas Brown as the full time head coach. #Bears — James Fox (@JamesFox917) December 9, 2024

One positive from today: We know Thomas Brown ain’t the guy either. — This Day in Chicago Sports (@ChiSportsDay) December 9, 2024

Well, I tried getting behind the Thomas Brown era..



Ben Johnson it is lol pic.twitter.com/qK1QLbmBUa — Ryan James (@RJChicagoSports) December 8, 2024

Thomas Brown on the field… pic.twitter.com/ESOZpj9wgQ — Billy (@WhiteSoxCenter) December 8, 2024

As much as I like Thomas Brown and I would like for him to be the coach for selfish reasons. Logically though this entire staff has to go and Brown is not ready need more experience. The Bears need a fresh start with a brand new staff. pic.twitter.com/nrS3xfVSgN — KingMac74 (@Mac74King) December 8, 2024

And people told me that the #Bears don’t need Ben Johnson cuz they have the offensive version of Mike Tomlin in Thomas Brown. This game they’re going to have to follow the same script they had with Matt Eberflus as head coach. pic.twitter.com/yfeOgMqCNC — SELL THE WHITE SOX (@HashTagWhiteSox) December 8, 2024

Bears fans were really gassing Thomas Brown up. We tried to tell y’all lol — For Panthers Fans Only (Podcast) (@FPFO_Podcast) December 8, 2024

I thought the whole point of the Thomas Brown experiment was to let Caleb sling the rock and play freely. We were fooled. — 🐻 (@CutlerToForte) December 8, 2024

Only the Chicago Bears fandom could hype up an interim coach the way we did Thomas Brown to have the team then produce 4 total yards while giving up 320 and trailing 24-0 in the 1st half of his 1st game.



We are especially special. — Andrew Silver (@Andrew_Silver7) December 8, 2024

Thomas Brown, you are NOT the next head coach of the Chicago Bears. pic.twitter.com/RF6KthYEL8 — Joshua Shimp (@Shimpinainteasy) December 8, 2024

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: NFL world reacts to Thomas Brown's first game as Bears interim HC