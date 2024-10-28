Advertisement

NFL world reacts to the Commanders' unreal Hail Mary TD vs. Bears

brendan sugrue, bears wire
·4 min read

It's hard to find the right words to describe the final few minutes of the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders game, but we're going to try our best. For nearly three quarters, Washington was in total control when it came to yards and time of possession, but they were only able to generate four field goals to show for it.

That allowed Chicago to stay in the game, and suddenly the Bears trailed 12-7 entering the fourth quarter. That's where things took a turn. The Commanders missed a field goal, and eventually, the Bears took advantage of all of the opportunities the defense gave them. The offense was knocking at the door of the goal line but decided to call a run with offensive lineman Doug Kramer, who proceeded to miss the handoff and fumbled, turning the ball over to the Commanders. Chicago still had life, though.

On the ensuing possession, quarterback Caleb Williams worked some magic to get the offense back in the red zone, this time scoring with a Roschon Johnson touchdown and converting the two-point conversion. The Bears led 15-12 with 23 seconds left and just one timeout for Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. A win just didn't seem to be in the cards for Washington. No one told them that, though.

Daniels maneuvered down the field with what little time he had left, and with 2 seconds on the clock, he bought enough time to fire a Hail Mary down near the end zone, which was tipped up by cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, right into the hands of Commanders receiver Noah Brown for the touchdown. It was a shocking ending to a game that featured many twists and turns in the final 15 minutes.

The Hail Mary was a moment that stunned every football fan on social media. Here were just some of the many reactions:

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: NFL world reacts to the Commanders' unreal Hail Mary TD vs. Bears