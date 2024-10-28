NFL world reacts to the Commanders' unreal Hail Mary TD vs. Bears

It's hard to find the right words to describe the final few minutes of the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders game, but we're going to try our best. For nearly three quarters, Washington was in total control when it came to yards and time of possession, but they were only able to generate four field goals to show for it.

That allowed Chicago to stay in the game, and suddenly the Bears trailed 12-7 entering the fourth quarter. That's where things took a turn. The Commanders missed a field goal, and eventually, the Bears took advantage of all of the opportunities the defense gave them. The offense was knocking at the door of the goal line but decided to call a run with offensive lineman Doug Kramer, who proceeded to miss the handoff and fumbled, turning the ball over to the Commanders. Chicago still had life, though.

On the ensuing possession, quarterback Caleb Williams worked some magic to get the offense back in the red zone, this time scoring with a Roschon Johnson touchdown and converting the two-point conversion. The Bears led 15-12 with 23 seconds left and just one timeout for Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. A win just didn't seem to be in the cards for Washington. No one told them that, though.

Daniels maneuvered down the field with what little time he had left, and with 2 seconds on the clock, he bought enough time to fire a Hail Mary down near the end zone, which was tipped up by cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, right into the hands of Commanders receiver Noah Brown for the touchdown. It was a shocking ending to a game that featured many twists and turns in the final 15 minutes.

The Hail Mary was a moment that stunned every football fan on social media. Here were just some of the many reactions:

The Bears are the most toxic relationship in my life — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) October 28, 2024

Double-doink shock value to that finish. Without question. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) October 27, 2024

Idc what Eberflus says after that. Some inexcusable decisions that lie at the feet of the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator.



Accountability needs to be had at Halas Hall this week.



A loss like that is a season changer. It’s a season defining loss. — Irish Bears Network (@IrishBearsShow) October 28, 2024

This is an ice cream night. Peanut butter with vanilla. — Chief (@BarstoolChief) October 28, 2024

I don’t know how Bears fans that didn’t see Super Bowl 20 are still fans. That was the greatest team ever so I’m here until death but I couldn’t imagine how you watch this franchise without at least being to the pinnacle



Y’all are some strong cats — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) October 27, 2024

I’m so angry. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) October 27, 2024

That was 4th & 8 level of pain — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) October 27, 2024

That Hail Mary play in a game the #Bears didn’t deserve to win can’t hurt me. I witnessed the double doink. I was unfortunately built for this. — Jen Tulicki (@jentulicki) October 27, 2024

I can’t believe what I just saw!!! pic.twitter.com/cAYrK8ZyTp — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 27, 2024

Bears worked hard for this lost… well deserve congrats yall — Nique (@NiqueBlanton) October 27, 2024

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/gegVMVFa7k — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 27, 2024

Guys please know I’m joking in my tweets about jumping in the river!!! I could never jump in that dirty water, I’m jumping in the lake instead!!! Bye! — maddie (@madswag4315) October 28, 2024

I can’t believe that. I hate football so much — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 27, 2024

What is the best brand of bleach to drink (asking for a friend) — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 27, 2024

The football gods for real hate me. 😂 — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) October 27, 2024

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: NFL world reacts to the Commanders' unreal Hail Mary TD vs. Bears