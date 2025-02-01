NFL world reacts to Bears hiring Eric Bieniemy as running backs coach

After just one season at the college level as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at UCLA former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is back in the NFL.

The Bears have agreed to terms with Bieniemy to join Ben Johnson's coaching staff, where he will serve as the running backs coach. This is another important role in Johnson's offense, as evidenced by how he utilized the duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to great success while serving as offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

As you can imagine, there was plenty of reaction to Bieniemy's return to the NFL. Despite his struggles as an offensive coordinator with the Commanders, Bieniemy has had success as a running backs coach, which has Bears fans excited about the hire.

NFL world reacts to the Bears hiring Eric Bieniemy as running backs coach

Eric Bieniemy reverting to being a running backs coach is something I did not have on my bingo card.



What a hire by Ben Johnson. — Ryan (@RyanHeckmanNFL) February 1, 2025

If Eric Bieniemy wants to boost his stock back up in the NFL, working with Ben Johnson on the #Bears could be a great spot to do it.



Excited about that hire for both sides. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 1, 2025

Ben Johnson and Eric Bieniemy in the same meeting room is a whoooooole lot of creativity for Caleb Williams and knowledge. — Jon Helmkamp (@JonHelmkamp) February 1, 2025

Bieniemy belongs in the NFL, and although he’s preposterously overqualified for this job, I’m glad he’s back. Incredible hire by Poles/Johnson. https://t.co/UokDXmCawt — R-S-H (@ryanscotthall) February 1, 2025

Oh c’mon. Why?



What part of the chiefs elite running game (🙄) makes Bieniemy a good hire? https://t.co/PxKdDCzjUv — Aalap Desai (@ADesai410) February 1, 2025

Ben Johnson has built a hell of a nice staff (on paper). Bieniemy should be good for obvious reasons but more so for their lofty Deandre Swift investment off a really bad year 1.



Would expect more buzz around Jeanty at 9 too given the RB tandem BJ just came from https://t.co/OT9JAnOuOx — Austin Krueger (@AustinKrueger_) February 1, 2025

I still firmly believe that Eric Bieniemy deserves a HC position. Glad he’s made his way back to the NFL — It’s Jodi Newsome (@ItsJodiNewsome) February 1, 2025

Ben Johnson is fr assembling the avengers. Eric Bieniemy is a solid hire as the RB’s coach. https://t.co/507aca6fcr pic.twitter.com/6YfLE1MiNt — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) February 1, 2025

When Kevin Warren said the #Bears would be one of the most coveted jobs in the #NFL, he wasn't wrong.



Coaches like Eric Bieniemy and Dennis Allen pick a destination like Chicago for a lot of reasons. But the biggest is that they see opportunity and potential to have long-term… — Coach Usayd Koshul (@usaydkoshul) February 1, 2025

This is an outstanding hire. https://t.co/8rWSrSkhip — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) February 1, 2025

I like the hire.



Ben Johnson is 38. Declan Doyle is 28. J.T. Barrett and Antwaan Randle El are younger coaches. Guys that will help with the culture and help execute Bens vision.



They need some veteran presence on the offensive coaching staff. This helps check that box. https://t.co/VJOrZoT9PZ — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) February 1, 2025

Yeah Jeanty Agenda will be getting traction next month lol https://t.co/c0XMaIwJFN — 🅱️ (@ChiBC94) February 1, 2025

Bro, our staff is SIGNIFICANTLY better. It’s not even close lmao https://t.co/vku8OxId7Z — Craig Richardson (@_CRich12) February 1, 2025

One of the guys I wanted them to hire as HC instead of the Flus as the running backs coach? I’ll take it. https://t.co/Vr72Haj87n — Bill Bernardoni (@BillBernardoni) February 1, 2025

Ngl Ben Johnson putting together a top notch staff. #Bears really are about to go back to back offseason champs. https://t.co/KGyQ4a30JW — Lauda Sports Media (@Lauda_Sports) February 1, 2025

