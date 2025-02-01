Advertisement

NFL world reacts to Bears hiring Eric Bieniemy as running backs coach

mike pendleton, bears wire
4 min read

After just one season at the college level as an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at UCLA former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is back in the NFL.

The Bears have agreed to terms with Bieniemy to join Ben Johnson's coaching staff, where he will serve as the running backs coach. This is another important role in Johnson's offense, as evidenced by how he utilized the duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to great success while serving as offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

As you can imagine, there was plenty of reaction to Bieniemy's return to the NFL. Despite his struggles as an offensive coordinator with the Commanders, Bieniemy has had success as a running backs coach, which has Bears fans excited about the hire.

