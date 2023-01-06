NFL Won’t Resume Bills-Bengals Game After Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest

The NFL has formally canceled the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills that was postponed Monday after Bill player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest early in the game and was hospitalized.

“This has been a very difficult week. We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

More to come…