NFL winners, losers from Week 18's Saturday games: Damar Hamlin, defense and punters loom large

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Week 18 – the NFL's so-called "Season Finale" – commenced Saturday with a pair of AFC games that provided some clarity on what had become a somewhat muddled bracket over the past week.

The Kansas City Chiefs snuffed the Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 to provisionally lock up the conference's No. 1 seed. However if the Buffalo Bills win Sunday, the Chiefs would have to face them at a neutral site for the AFC championship game instead of at Arrowhead Stadium after the league adopted some unique contingencies in the aftermath of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's collapse in Week 17's since-canceled game with Cincinnati.

The ramifications of Saturday night's Titans-Jaguars game were far more clear: Win and lock up the AFC South title ... which the Jags did for the first time since 2017.

But winners and losers can go a little deeper than the obvious. Here are some more from Saturday:

WINNERS

Damar Hamlin: He suffered cardiac arrest and crumpled to the turf of Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium on Monday night before being resuscitated and whisked to the hospital – a frightening scene that left the league and, really, country rapt for days awaiting positive news. He took another step toward recovery Saturday. Hamlin took to social media to offer thanks to his legion of supporters on Instagram and Twitter a day after speaking to his relieved Buffalo teammates on FaceTime.

The NFL also kicked off a weekend paying tribute to the 24-year-old, its players, coaches and staffers sporting "Love For Damar" T-shirts. The fields in Las Vegas and Jacksonville were also among those outlining Hamlin's jersey No. 3 at the 30-yard line in Bills colors.

The Jaguars and Titans even convened for a pre-game prayer prior to kickoff of their AFC South title showdown – and that drew another reaction from Hamlin.

An amazing outpouring for a player who's galvanized the nation in many ways.

The Jacksonville Jaguars show a message of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
The Jacksonville Jaguars show a message of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

ESPN: The Worldwide Leader offered its own subtle tribute to Hamlin prior to the Jags-Titans game. Take a look at the microphone flags for play-by-play man Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman, who also called the game Monday in Cincinnati when Hamlin went down.

ESPN's Robert Griffin III also wore a No. 3 Bills jersey backwards – so as to showcase Hamlin's nameplate – on the pregame set.

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wears Damar Hamlin's jersey.
ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III wears Damar Hamlin's jersey.

JAX D: It was the Jaguars defense that propelled Jacksonville back to postseason for the first time in five years. The Jags' 10 fourth-quarter points, which turned a 16-10 deficit into a 20-16 advantage that held up as the final score, were set up by takeaways. The coup de grâce came courtesy of Rayshawn Jenkins' strip sack, which was returned 37 yards by Josh Allen for the game-winning TD.

K.C. D: The Chiefs concluded the regular season with one of their best defensive performances of the campaign, limiting Vegas to 13 points and 279 yards while taking the ball away twice and piling up six sacks. Hopefully getting a week off won't slow this unit's momentum.

WEEK 18 NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Jaguars claim AFC South, Chiefs clinch AFC's No. 1 seed, void one special scenario

DAMAR HAMLIN: 'The Love has been overwhelming,' posts Bills safety, thanking well-wishers

WEEK 18 NFL PICKS: Which teams reach playoffs?

Jerick McKinnon: The ninth TD catch for the Chiefs' diminutive third-down back, known as "Jet", is tied for the most among running backs in a single season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Josh Jacobs: The Raiders' lead back finished the season with 1,653 rushing yards, a league-high total that will almost certainly convey his first rushing title just a few weeks before he's scheduled to reach free agency. Yet it's amazing Jacobs, who ran for 45 yards Saturday, even played just days after his father underwent emergency heart surgery. "The whole team, even people upstairs that don’t really work with me every day. I definitely got that love and that support," he said of the Raiders, even if this was his final game with a club that declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract last year. "Everybody had my back and they knew it wasn’t really about football, so I appreciate them."

Ryan Stonehouse: The Titans rookie finished with a single-season record 53.1 yards per punt, breaking Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh's 82-year-old record (51.4).

Logan Cooke: Yes, the Jags punter makes this list, too. He dropped all four of his kicks, which averaged a nifty 51.0 yards, Saturday inside the Tennessee 20-yard line – a key way to further inhibit a limited Titans offense.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs: For the third time in five seasons, the seven-time defending AFC West champions and their two biggest stars have also earned the conference's No. 1 seed. (K.C. has failed to notch a first-round bye just once in that stretch.) Kansas City's win also eliminated one AFC championship game neutral site scenario – the Bengals would now have to come to Arrowhead – while a Buffalo loss Sunday would ensure the Chiefs remain home for the rest of January.

LOSERS

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce: Saturday's 31-13 blowout of the Raiders was never in doubt – to the point the Chiefs uncharacteristically ran the ball more times (28) than they passed (26). That effectively shortened the game ... and also cost Mahomes a shot at Peyton Manning's single-season record (5,477) for passing yards and prevented Kelce from besting his own mark (1,416) for receiving yards by a tight end in one season. However Mahomes' league-leading 5,250 passing yards did establish a personal best and certainly won't hurt his case for a second MVP award. His 5,614 combined yards passing, rushing and receiving are the most for any player in league history ... maybe we have to reconsider this "loser" section.

Jarrett Stidham: Didn't look much like a QB1 in his second start since replacing benched Derek Carr for the Raiders. Two turnovers and no offensive rhythm ... makes you wonder where the Silver and Black will turn under center down the road in 2023. (Former Josh McDaniels collaborators Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo or even Jacoby Brissett could all be options ...)

Joshua Dobbs: Didn't look much like a QB1 in his second start since replacing benched rookie Malik Willis for the Titans. In fairness, Dobbs gave Tennessee a fighting chance Saturday, rushing for 32 yards while passing for 179 and a first-half TD. But the second-half turnovers staked his team's flickering playoff hopes.

Titans: A team that had reached the playoffs in the previous three seasons, winning the AFC South in 2020 and 2021, crashes and burns with a season-ending seven-game slide. RB Derrick Henry just turned 29, injured QB Ryan Tannehill didn't finish the season, and the ill-considered trade of WR A.J. Brown during the 2022 draft may have doomed this squad from the start. Remains to be seen where they go from here, a month after GM Jon Robinson's surprising dismissal.

Urban Meyer: Turns out the Jags had a capable nucleus in 2021, the disastrous hire of the disgraced former national championship-winning college coach who lasted 13 NFL games notwithstanding. But the franchise – and, notably, second-year QB Trevor Lawrence – has recovered quickly under coach Doug Pederson, who's playoff bound for the fourth time in his last five seasons when factoring in his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. Good to see Urban renewal in Duval County.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 18 winners and losers: Damar Hamlin, Chiefs, Jaguars, Titans

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Gary Trent Jr. deserves a bigger role in the Raptors' offence

    Gary Trent Jr.'s role in Toronto's offence has fluctuated over the past two seasons but based on the team's current situation, it might be time to unleash the scoring guard.

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Reports: Raptors offered Fred VanVleet $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho