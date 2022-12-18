NFL Winners and Losers: This is not a drill, Trevor Lawrence has arrived as a star

Frank Schwab
·8 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are perfectly capable of winning a Super Bowl. If they don't have the best defense in the league, it's on a short list.

And on Sunday, the Cowboys had no clue what to do with Trevor Lawrence. When it looked like the Cowboys finally got the one play they needed, they had to feel like they escaped. Lawrence had the ball knocked loose at the end of a nice run and the Cowboys recovered the fumble with a three-point lead and less than two minutes to go in regulation. Then Dallas' offense couldn't get a first down. When the Cowboys punted, it felt inevitable that Lawrence would drive the Jacksonville Jaguars down for at least at tie.

That's what great quarterbacks do; they put fear into any defense, even the good ones. Lawrence's laser pass in between the arms of Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson found Zay Jones for enough yards to get the Jaguars into field-goal range, and Riley Patterson hit a 48-yarder to tie it as time expired in regulation. Rayshawn Jenkins returned an interception to the end zone for the 40-34 Jaguars walk-off win in overtime.

Sunday's win was a huge moment for Lawrence. It was a look at where the Jaguars franchise is heading. It's probably a big moment for the league as a whole, officially ushering in a new superstar quarterback behind the velvet rope.

Jenkins provided the final highlight, but this win was about Lawrence. There's no doubting him anymore. Ask the Cowboys defense. He completed 27-of-42 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Even if the Jaguars don't make the playoffs this season — and don't completely count them out of catching the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown — it shouldn't be too long before Lawrence and the Jaguars take over the division.

There have been signs for Lawrence becoming a mega-star this season. There was the comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, then another great game against the Titans last week. There was also some trepidation. Lawrence has looked very good for brief stretches, and then followed it up with a dud.

It's time to stop worrying. Lawrence has arrived. He's looks like he could be every bit the player he was touted to be coming out of Clemson as the first overall draft pick last year. Lawrence shredded the Cowboys defense on Sunday.

Lawrence wasn't great last season, but he also was playing for Urban Meyer, the NFL's worst coach in decades. Everything was a mulligan for Jacksonville last season.

Still, Lawrence didn't have a Dak Prescott/Joe Burrow/Justin Herbert immediate impact as a rookie. His second season started with some ups and downs. At some point, Lawrence had to make the throws. Meyer wasn't around to blame anymore.

If you watched the Cowboys game, there shouldn't be a lingering question about where Lawrence's career is headed. He made all the throws. He looked spectacular against an elite team with a fantastic defense. And it wasn't just one game. In the six games prior to Sunday, Lawrence had 1,362 yards, 10 touchdowns, no interceptions and a 111.7 passer rating. Then he had his big moment against the Cowboys to validate that hot streak.

The NFL needs star quarterbacks. The 2021 draft class has struggled to live up to the hype, and that included Lawrence until recently. As it turns out, all those personnel men and draft experts were right about Lawrence after all. Before his second season is over, he looks like a surefire star. He looks like a future MVP.

If Lawrence backslides at all after this, it will be disappointing. Not that he won't have any more bad games, but the concerns about him should be behind us. Lawrence is one of the best quarterbacks in football already. If you aren't buying that yet, watch Sunday's game again.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a huge game in a big win over the Cowboys. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 15 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Jalen Hurts: Hurts had a rough start to Sunday's game. He threw two interceptions. The Philadelphia Eagles were surprisingly in a tight game against the Chicago Bears.

Eventually, Hurts got it done. Hurts scored three rushing touchdowns and the Eagles improved to 13-1 with a 25-20 win over the Bears.

Hurts' first touchdown came when a huge lane opened up for him on a Bears blitz. He rushed in for a pretty easy 22-yard touchdown. He scored a pair of 1-yard touchdowns after that. Hurts also threw for 303 yards.

Hurts took over as the MVP favorite after last week. His rushing touchdowns and 300-yard game should keep him in the lead for now.

And Patrick Mahomes too: The MVP race should be fun the rest of the way.

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled to beat the Houston Texans despite being big favorites, but Mahomes wouldn't let the Chiefs lose.

Mahomes completed 36-of-41 passes for 336 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, and after a Texans fumble in overtime Jerick McKinnon walked it off with a 26-yard rushing touchdown. It wasn't the best win the Chiefs have had, but the 30-24 victory was a huge one in the race for the AFC's top seed.

It was a strange game for the Chiefs. They dominated play most of the game but fumbles by Isiah Pacheco and JuJu Smith-Schuster led to two Texans touchdowns. That kept Houston in the game. The game went to overtime after Mahomes got the Chiefs in field-goal range but Harrison Butker missed. Kansas City's defense and McKinnon made the big plays in overtime to get the win.

Mahomes did what he had to do to win. The MVP race isn't over.

Mitchell Trubisky: Trubisky took the fall for the Pittsburgh Steelers' struggles early this season. He didn't play well, but it wasn't all his fault the Steelers weren't playing well. And it was also inevitable that rookie Kenny Pickett took over as the starter at some point.

Trubisky got a second shot and he delivered on Sunday. Trubisky played well against a better-than-you-think Carolina Panthers defense in a 24-16 win. A field goal with a little more than a minute to go sealed the win. Trubisky completed 17-of-22 passes for 179 yards.

Trubisky is unlikely to reemerge as a starter anytime soon. He's on a two-year deal with the Steelers and Pickett is the one they want to succeed as a long-term starter. But Trubisky could end up having a long career as a high-level, highly paid backup. Games like Sunday help solidify him as that type of option for the Steelers, or whoever else comes after Pittsburgh in his career. There are worse ways to make a living.

LOSERS

New York Jets defense: The Jets defense had to know that with Zach Wilson back at quarterback, they had to win Sunday's game. Wilson then played pretty well. And the Jets defense couldn't close the door.

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright caught a short pass on fourth and inches and was all alone. He ran 51 yards for a go-ahead touchdown just inside the two-minute warning. Then Greg Zuerlein's 58-yard attempt as time expired missed, and the Lions had a huge 20-17 win.

The Jets are hanging on to playoff hopes. The Jets offense didn't score a ton on Sunday but it was good enough. The defense couldn't get the play it needed to win. That will haunt them in the playoff race.

A once-promising Falcons season: There was a time in which the Atlanta Falcons were a feel-good story. They were 4-4 after an overtime win over the Carolina Panthers. That wasn't great, but you don't need to be great in the 2022 NFC South.

Then the wheels fell off. The Falcons have lost five of six. Sunday's loss was particularly cruel. They were battling the New Orleans Saints with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder taking over the offense. Ridder wasn't good but the Falcons were in the game. Then Drake London lost a fumble just before the two-minute warning, with the Falcons driving for at least a game-tying field goal. The Saints held on for the 21-18 win.

Ridder struggled most of the game, completing 13-of-26 passes for 97 yards. He wasn't the answer to fix the Falcons' issues, at least on Sunday. He'll keep getting more shots, but it's all about the future for the Falcons know. They were somehow still kind of in the NFC South race until Sunday. The loss to the Saints should end those dreams.

