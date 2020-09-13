NFL Winners and Losers: Maybe the Jets will be tanking for Trevor Lawrence, and replacing Adam Gase too

Two fair questions emerged from the New York Jets camp in the first half of the season opener.

Does Trevor Lawrence like New York? And who will be his coach?

It’s early. There were a few bad performances as the NFL kicked off the season (Cleveland Browns say hello). But the worst team in Week 1 was either the Jets or Browns, and at least there should be a little hope for the Browns turning it around.

The Jets were down 21-3 at the half to the Buffalo Bills, and it should have been worse. Josh Allen fumbled twice in Jets territory, which was pretty much the only time he looked stressed. Nobody really expected the Jets to be good. But this bad? Other than one nice catch-and-run by Jamison Crowder for a touchdown through a ton of missed tackles, the Jets had little to feel good about.

Adam Gase probably shouldn’t have gotten a second chance right away after failing with the Miami Dolphins, there were some serious red flags when his temper tantrums in the 2019 offseason led to the dismissal of general manager Mike Maccagnan, and then there were more grumblings of him not being overly popular with players. All that wouldn’t matter if the Jets were winning games, but that hasn’t happened.

Gase is supposed to be an offensive mastermind, but that reputation is still from a 2013 season with Peyton Manning. Manning can make a lot of coaches look better than they are. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold hasn’t developed much since he was the third pick of the draft. It’s hard to say if that’s on him or a poor situation with the Jets, but clearly coaching and roster construction around him hasn’t helped. Darnold doesn’t have much talent around him and it’s not like Gase is getting the most out of the talent he does have. Still, Darnold threw an awful interception, drifting to his left and throwing back across to the middle of the field, that no NFL quarterback should ever make. His throw late in the first half to a wide-open Le’Veon Bell, when Bell stumbled to the ground and an easy touchdown turned into an incompletion, won’t go on a highlight reel either.

Things change over the course of a season. The Miami Dolphins looked like the worst team in NFL history through September last season, and they were not even the worst team in the league last season. Miami got the fifth pick of the draft. But the Jets looked like perhaps the NFL’s worst team in Week 1. Lawrence, the quarterback from Clemson, is the prize of the 2021 draft, and the Jets will be a contender to get the first pick. If that happens, it would be hard to see the Jets passing on him if Darnold doesn’t get better.

And it’s impossible to imagine Gase would be coaching Lawrence. It’s way too early to have these conversations in a 16-game season, but the Jets looked that bad in the opener.

Le'Veon Bell and the Jets struggled against the Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Here are the rest of the winners and losers from Week 1 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

The reigning MVP: Over the offseason, Lamar Jackson’s historic 2019 season seemed to get devalued a bit. That’s what happens when you lose in your first playoff game. And when Patrick Mahomes has a Super Bowl run.

But Jackson is just fine. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback had 208 yards on 13-of-17 passing and two touchdowns at the half in a 38-6 win against the Cleveland Browns. He finished with 275 yards and three touchdowns, and probably could have done more if the Browns were more competitive. The Ravens looked just as dominant on Sunday as they did all of last regular season. Nobody has or will figure out how to stop their unique offense. Their defense is still menacing too.

The Ravens will have to prove themselves in the playoffs after two straight one-and-done exits. But there’s no mistaking after one week, Jackson is still one of the best players in the game and the Ravens will be Super Bowl contenders again.

