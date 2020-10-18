NFL Winners and Losers: Are the 5-0 Steelers quietly the NFL's best team?

Sunday was supposed to be a referendum on the Cleveland Browns, If they could beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, their hot start this season would have been validated.

Maybe the Steelers were the team everyone should have been paying attention to.

There were four undefeated teams left in the NFL heading into Week 6: Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh. It’s rare for the Steelers to fly under the radar, but they hadn’t gotten an inordinate amount of attention for their undefeated start. They have stars on offense and a defense that was the best in the NFL this season. Yet, other teams got way more attention.

The Steelers should get respect after Sunday. No matter which joke you want to make about the Browns being the Browns, they were 4-1 coming into Sunday’s game. And the Steelers absolutely obliterated them, winning 38-7. Minkah Fitzpatrick had an early pick-six and the rout was on after that. The Steelers are 5-0 for the first time since 1978. That team won a Super Bowl and was one of the best in NFL history.

The main reason the Steelers hadn’t gotten a ton of buzz is they hadn’t really beat anyone good. They took care of the schedule they had played — it wasn’t their fault a great matchup against Tennessee got pushed back because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans — but beating a hot Browns team is more evidence the Steelers should be mentioned in any Super Bowl contenders conversation.

The offense has seemingly endless weapons. Rookie Chase Claypool has looked great and had four touchdowns last week and scored again Sunday. James Washington, the fourth-best receiver on the Steelers, had 68 yards and a score against the Browns. James Conner is a good lead back. Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t look like prime Big Ben after elbow surgery, but he looks pretty good. Certainly good enough to get those playmakers the ball.

The defense has been a bit disappointing but it looked great Sunday. Just about everyone in a black and yellow jersey got pressure on Baker Mayfield. It was a clinic in aggressive defensive defensive football. The Steelers have the speed and talent in the front seven to make life miserable for opponents. Mayfield was eventually taken out, perhaps for his own safety. The Browns had scored 30 or more points in four straight games, and couldn’t move the ball at all in Pittsburgh.

There are a handful of teams that have a reasonable argument for the best in the NFL. Don’t forget one-loss teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in that discussion. But the Steelers belong too. We’ll find out for sure on Nov. 1 when the first Steelers-Ravens matchup happens.

James Conner of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a touchdown run against the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) More

Here are the winners and losers from Week 6 of the NFL season:

WINNERS

Derrick Henry, MVP candidate?: Running backs need otherworldly seasons to be considered for MVP. It’s a quarterback award.

But why not Henry? There aren’t many players more valuable to their team.

Henry had a monster game on Sunday. He put up 212 yards rushing, 52 yards receiving and scored the game-winning touchdown on a key third down in overtime to help the Titans stay undefeated. Tennessee beat Houston 42-36, and Henry was the main reason.

Henry broke a 94-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Titans the lead. In overtime, he had a huge catch to get the Titans deep into Houston territory. They got the ball first in overtime, and a touchdown ended the game. A field goal would have given the Texans a chance to tie or win it. Henry took care of that, taking a direct snap and scoring to end the game.

Henry got a four-year, $50 million deal this past offseason. There were some questions about that, given the history of big running back extensions and Henry’s workload. It looks like a steal so far.

