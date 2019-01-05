NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule: Matchups, TV Channel, Live Stream

The NFL playoffs are finally here.

The 2018 regular season produced a fantastic, thrilling campaign, and has left 12 teams with a chance to claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Eight teams will open the postseason this weekend when the Wild Card Round begins.

Below, you can find broadcasting and streaming info for all four Wild Card matchups.

Colts at Texans

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 5, 4:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.





Seahawks at Cowboys

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 5, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.





Chargers at Ravens

Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 6, 1:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.





Eagles at Bears

Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 6, 4:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.



