NFL Wild Card Saturday: Browns vs. Texans scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Yahoo Sports Staff
C.J. Stroud makes his NFL playoff debut against the Browns. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Wild-card weekend is off to a wild start.

The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns are trading blows in the NFL's postseason opener with touchdowns flying off the board early for both teams. Joe Flacco, C.J. Stroud, Kareem Hunt and Nico Collins are all getting in on the action.

This is Flacco's 16th career playoff game. It's the first for Stroud. Will experience win out, or will youth defeat age? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Saturday's Wild Card game.

    Relevant stat here. Cleveland's elite defense is not so elite on the road.

    We've got a break in the offensive action. Browns and Texans trade punts, and Cleveland has the ball back with 8:42 left in the half. Houston leads, 17-14 and just missed taking a 10-point lead on a third-down deep ball from C.J. Stroud to a wide open Nico Collins that misses the mark.

    And the Texans answer. This is officially a shootout. C.J. Stroud finds tight end Brevin Jordan on a screen pass for a 76-yard touchdown and a 17-14 lead. That's now four straight possessions with a touchdown. Houston is torching Cleveland's top-ranked pass defense.

    Kareem Hunt finds the end zone. Flacco hits Hunt for an 11-yard touchdown pass to cap a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. That's three straight touchdown drives between the Browns and Texans in what's ramped up to a fast and furious first half. Cleveland leads, 14-10 early in the second quarter.

    Houston answers with a big pass play from Flacco to Harrison Bryant to end the first quarter. Cleveland's in Houston territory again, and a shootout's threatening to break out:

    A quick strike from Houston gets the Texans in the end zone. A four-play, 75-yard drive ends with a 15-yard touchdown from C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins. This connection has paid off all season and is off to hot start in the playoffs. 10-7, Texans with the first quarter coming to an end.

    Cleveland capitalizes on the big pass play. Kareem Hunt dives over the goal line on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line to get the Browns on the board. 7-3, Browns late in the first.

    Cleveland's offense comes alive. Joe Flacco hits David Njoku for a 45-yard gain to get into Texans territory. Njoku has been one of Flacco's favorite targets since Flacco took over at QB.

    Cleveland's top-rated defense holds in the red zone. The Texans don't find the end zone after a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. They settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter.

    A big connection from C.J. Stoud to Nico Collins goes for 38 yards has the Texans inside the Cleveland 10. This duo continues to deliver.

    Browns start their second drive at their own 8-yard line after a good job by the Texans

    The Texans picked up a pair of first downs, but are punting after a third-down pass by C.J. Stroud falls incomplete. Scoreless tie after a single possession for each team.

    Cleveland punts after a six-yard opening drive. Houston has the ball, and C.J. Stroud will make his NFL postseason debut.

    Welcome to the playoffs. Houston won the coin toss and is kicking off. Browns will have the ball first.

    Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is out for Saturday's game. Riley Patterson has been activated from the practice squad and will kick against the Texans.

    Texans inactives are in: