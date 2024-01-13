Jason Owens
NFL Wild Card Saturday: Browns vs. Texans scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates
Wild-card weekend is off to a wild start.
The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns are trading blows in the NFL's postseason opener with touchdowns flying off the board early for both teams. Joe Flacco, C.J. Stroud, Kareem Hunt and Nico Collins are all getting in on the action.
This is Flacco's 16th career playoff game. It's the first for Stroud. Will experience win out, or will youth defeat age? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Saturday's Wild Card game.
Relevant stat here. Cleveland's elite defense is not so elite on the road.
Now seems like a good time to point out the Browns home and road defensive splits:
HOME: 13.8 PPG allowed
ROAD: 29.6 PPG allowed
— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 13, 2024
We've got a break in the offensive action. Browns and Texans trade punts, and Cleveland has the ball back with 8:42 left in the half. Houston leads, 17-14 and just missed taking a 10-point lead on a third-down deep ball from C.J. Stroud to a wide open Nico Collins that misses the mark.
CJ STROUD JUST MISSES NICO COLLINS pic.twitter.com/oyTuwUyV11
— Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) January 13, 2024
And the Texans answer. This is officially a shootout. C.J. Stroud finds tight end Brevin Jordan on a screen pass for a 76-yard touchdown and a 17-14 lead. That's now four straight possessions with a touchdown. Houston is torching Cleveland's top-ranked pass defense.
BREVIN JORDAN 76 YARD TD
The Texans have 220 total yards with 12 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter 🔥
(via @HoustonTexans)pic.twitter.com/GuSMDGdErf
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 13, 2024
Kareem Hunt finds the end zone. Flacco hits Hunt for an 11-yard touchdown pass to cap a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. That's three straight touchdown drives between the Browns and Texans in what's ramped up to a fast and furious first half. Cleveland leads, 14-10 early in the second quarter.
Kareem back in the end zone again!@Browns take back the lead in this back-and-forth first half
📺: #CLEvsHOU on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2024
Houston answers with a big pass play from Flacco to Harrison Bryant to end the first quarter. Cleveland's in Houston territory again, and a shootout's threatening to break out:
Flacco wastes no time to answer back with a big play. 👀

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/jM781VisSx pic.twitter.com/Ha23nJz5eR
— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2024
A quick strike from Houston gets the Texans in the end zone. A four-play, 75-yard drive ends with a 15-yard touchdown from C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins. This connection has paid off all season and is off to hot start in the playoffs. 10-7, Texans with the first quarter coming to an end.
What a response from the @HoustonTexans.
C.J. to Nico for 6.

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/jM781VisSx pic.twitter.com/X5krNgbtpF
— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2024
Cleveland capitalizes on the big pass play. Kareem Hunt dives over the goal line on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line to get the Browns on the board. 7-3, Browns late in the first.
Kareem Hunt gives the @Browns the lead in Houston

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/jM781VisSx pic.twitter.com/sdj8AUdiXv
— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2024
Cleveland's offense comes alive. Joe Flacco hits David Njoku for a 45-yard gain to get into Texans territory. Njoku has been one of Flacco's favorite targets since Flacco took over at QB.
Here comes Njoku 😤

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/jM781VisSx pic.twitter.com/DFJoWr53gL
— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2024
Cleveland's top-rated defense holds in the red zone. The Texans don't find the end zone after a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. They settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter.
A big connection from C.J. Stoud to Nico Collins goes for 38 yards has the Texans inside the Cleveland 10. This duo continues to deliver.
Stroud to Collins connection is just getting started 🔥

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/jM781VisSx pic.twitter.com/hSD2KYeKi3
— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2024
Browns start their second drive at their own 8-yard line after a good job by the Texans
The Texans picked up a pair of first downs, but are punting after a third-down pass by C.J. Stroud falls incomplete. Scoreless tie after a single possession for each team.
Cleveland punts after a six-yard opening drive. Houston has the ball, and C.J. Stroud will make his NFL postseason debut.
Welcome to the playoffs. Houston won the coin toss and is kicking off. Browns will have the ball first.
Today’s Reppin’ H-Town, @briancushing56 🤘 pic.twitter.com/fsNgXNtRNC
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 13, 2024
They can say what they want... our actions speak louder. pic.twitter.com/SmfMOjAbKE
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 13, 2024
dawgs in the building 🐾@denzelward x @zadariussmith x @realgrantdelpit x @AmariCooper9 pic.twitter.com/XcszDkDyDF
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 13, 2024
Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is out for Saturday's game. Riley Patterson has been activated from the practice squad and will kick against the Texans.
our inactives for today's game pic.twitter.com/hcqzS4cJDZ
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 13, 2024
Texans inactives are in:
Inactives for #CLEvsHOU ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Ig5ADGM3NN
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 13, 2024