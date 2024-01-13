NFL Wild Card Saturday: Browns vs. Texans scores, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

C.J. Stroud makes his NFL playoff debut against the Browns. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Wild-card weekend is off to a wild start.

The Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns are trading blows in the NFL's postseason opener with touchdowns flying off the board early for both teams. Joe Flacco, C.J. Stroud, Kareem Hunt and Nico Collins are all getting in on the action.

This is Flacco's 16th career playoff game. It's the first for Stroud. Will experience win out, or will youth defeat age? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from Saturday's Wild Card game.