NFL Wild Card Round: Daily fantasy football expert lineup picks

The Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFL season is this weekend, and our analysts have revealed whom they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200.

The ultimate goal: To build the perfect winning lineup. Will they achieve it?

There is some serious value to be found in DFS for this weekend's games at every position, which is one of the better parts about playing daily fantasy during the real-life playoffs. Values like these are led undoubtedly by Eli Mitchell and his $20 salary ahead of his matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

It's not every day you can get a starting running back — a productive one, at that — in one of the best running offenses in the league for under $30; it just rarely happens. And while Mitchell seems to always carry a "questionable" tag on him, he's proved to be a monster fantasy asset when he's healthy and available. So, it's no surprise to see Mitchell represented in all of our analysts' lineups for the Wild Card Round.

Speaking of players appearing in all their lineups, you'll also see Ja'Marr Chase solidifying a wide receiver spot on all their squads. Chase ended the fantasy season on an absolute rampage — imagine being on the receiving end of his Week 17 12-target, 11-catch, 266-yard, 3-touchdown explosion in the fantasy football championship round. Sporting a $31 salary for the wild-card round, Chase is hard to ignore ahead of a matchup against a Las Vegas Raiders defense known much more for its pass rush than its secondary on defense.

See who else our fantasy analysts are trusting for the Wild Card Round this weekend