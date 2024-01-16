NFL Wild Card Monday: Baker Mayfield leads rout of Eagles to set up 2nd-round matchup with Lions

Jason Owens
The Philadelphia Eagles followed up a trip to the Super Bowl with a 10-1 start that had them in control of the NFC.
They ended their season Monday with a sixth loss in seven games in a 32-9 wild-card defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield led the rout with 337 passing yards and three touchdowns in a game the Bucs controlled from the opening kickoff.
The Eagles' defense floundered in a sea of missed tackles, while their offense managed just 268 yards and went 0 for 11 on third and fourth down. Their season mercifully has come to an end.
Tampa Bay advances to the divisional round where it will take on the Detroit Lions.
It's mercifully over. Philly's season is done. Tampa Bay advances to face the Detroit Lions with a 32-9 win.
The Eagles are 0 for 11 on third and fourth down attempts with 1:09 remaining.
Again, this team was in the Super Bowl last season:
— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 16, 2024
Bucs pile on. Baker Mayfield beats the blitz with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin. 32-9 Bucs with 5:42 remaining.
TD GODWIN! @Buccaneers putting this game on 🧊
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
Tough break on an ugly night for the Eagles. Darius Slay just left the game on a cart with an injury:
Lot of respect from Eagles and Bucs both as cart comes out for Darius Slay. Players from both sides came over to wish Philly CB well. pic.twitter.com/piN9Sq3MUQ
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 16, 2024
Bucs are just grinding the clock away. We're past the halfway point of the fourth quarter with Tampa leading by 16
This is a team that won the NFC last season and started this season 10-1.
Eagles take a field goal off the board, then go for it on fourth-and-5 after a Bucs penalty. Jalen Hurts throws incomplete into the end zone to DeVonta Smith. Turnover on downs. Nothing is going right for the Eagles.
And the Bucs capitalize. Trey Palmer takes a short pass from Baker Mayfield 56 yards for a touchdown on the heels of Hurts' safety. A backbreaker for the Eagles. Bucs extend their lead to 25-9.
ONCE AGAIN, HOW Y'ALL FEELING BUCS FANS?! 😱
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
Wow. Big mistake by Jalen Hurts. Under pressure backed up at the Philly end zone and holds on to the ball. Runs back into the end zone and gets hit for a safety on an intentional grounding call. Hurts passed up multiple opportunities to get rid of the ball. 18-9, Bucs.
SAFETY!!! 😳
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
The Bucs were cruising down the field, and Milton Williams came in and knocked them out well of field goal range. What a huge sack for the Eagles late in the third quarter.
MILTON WILLIAMS, MY GOODNESS. 🔥
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
The Eagles get a sack of their own, so they'll now get the ball right back. A strong defensive start for both teams in the second half.
Mayfield gets sandwiched by the @Eagles D on 3rd and 7
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
The Bucs come up with a huge sack to open the second half. They'll get the ball back with good field position and a 7-point lead.
.@Ckancey8 with the sack 😤
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
Injury Update: WR Julio Jones has been ruled out. https://t.co/1QhvfALPtA
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 16, 2024
- Ryan Young
The Eagles can't get points on the board before halftime, and enter the locker room down 16-9.
Jalen Hurts:
🦅 14/20, 165 yards, 1 TD
Baker Mayfield:
🏴☠️ 11/24, 174 yards, 1 TD
Who finishes the job? 👀 pic.twitter.com/U5cuW8WQJb
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 16, 2024
The Eagles defense comes up with perhaps their best play of the half and sack Baker Mayfield on third down. The Eagles are going to get the ball back with about 90 seconds left before halftime.
BIG sack for Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox 💪
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
The Bucs respond right away, thanks to a huge grab from Cade Otton. They're just past midfield now at the two minute warning.
Cade Otton making some stellar catches tonight 👏
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
Eagles WR Julio Jones is being evaluated pursuant to concussion protocol
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 16, 2024
The Eagles go for 2 after a penalty put them at the 1-yard line on the extra point. The brotherly shove fails. Tampa leads, 16-9.
.@Buccaneers stop the 2-pt tush push!!
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
Eagles follow big play up with a five-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to Dallas Goedert.
And Dallas Goedert walks into the end zone 🙌
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
Philly's offense wakes up. Jalen Hurts with a 56-yard strike to DeVonta Smith to put the Eagles inside the Tampa Bay 10-yard line.
HURTS!! What a play for the @Eagles offense 🦅
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
Another Chase McLaughlin field goal extends Tampa Bay's lead to 16-3. The Bucs are in control, but have settled for kicks on three of four scoring drives.
Baker Mayfield's running with no apparent issue on ailing ankles. Just scrambled nine yards for a first down on third-and-
The Eagles passing attack is missing A.J. Brown. Their latest drive stalls at the Tampa Bay 30, but they're on the board with a 47-yard Josh Elliot field goal. Jalen Hurts is 6 of 10 for 57 yards. Bucs lead, 13-3 in the second quarter.
Tampa Bay's third drive ends with a 54-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin. Baker Mayfield's lucky his third-down pass into traffic wasn't intercepted. Bucs lead, 13-0.
First quarter's over. Bucs outgained the Eagles 174 yards to 26. 10 first downs to 1.
A three-and-out forces another Eagles punt. Bucs have the ball and a 10-0 lead.
Big start for the Bucs. David Moore hauls in a Baker Mayfield pass then knifes through the Eagles secondary for a 44-yard touchdown. 10-0, Tampa Bay early, and the reigning NFC champions are in trouble.
Too smooth! David Moore takes it in for a 44-yard TD 🙌
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
Philadelphia's first drive stalls after 19 yards as the Bucs force a punt.
The Eagles hold on third-and-3 from the Philadelphia 10. Bucs settle for a 28-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal. 3-0, Bucs early.
The Bucs are moving the ball on their opening drive. Have the ball in the red zone earl
Eagles win the toss and defer. Tampa Bay will start with the ball.
Baker Mayfield is playing with heavy tape on bot of his ankles. ESPN's Laura Rutledge reports that he had soft tissue work done on injured ribs this week. Both quarterbacks are playing banged up tonight.
Jalen Hurts warming up with a glove on his throwing hand. He dislocated his middle finger in Week 18.
Jalen Hurts warming up, glove on. pic.twitter.com/v9slUcbSyd
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 16, 2024
Hello from Tampa, where it’s 68 and cloudy as Eagles and Bucs warm up for the final, and by far warmest-weather, wildcard game of the weekend pic.twitter.com/6FSjATFJdD
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 15, 2024
The Eagles, as expected, will play without A.J. Brown:
Tonight's inactives #PHIvsTB pic.twitter.com/cPqaLdAvN9
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2024
Bucs inactives are in. Baker Mayfield is active after entering the weekend with a questionable tag.
Inactives for #PHIvsTB ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4ela2QSXo9
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 15, 2024