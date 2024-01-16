NFL Wild Card Monday: Baker Mayfield leads rout of Eagles to set up 2nd-round matchup with Lions

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs obliterated the Eagles Monday night. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles followed up a trip to the Super Bowl with a 10-1 start that had them in control of the NFC.

They ended their season Monday with a sixth loss in seven games in a 32-9 wild-card defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield led the rout with 337 passing yards and three touchdowns in a game the Bucs controlled from the opening kickoff.

The Eagles' defense floundered in a sea of missed tackles, while their offense managed just 268 yards and went 0 for 11 on third and fourth down. Their season mercifully has come to an end.

Tampa Bay advances to the divisional round where it will take on the Detroit Lions.