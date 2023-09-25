NFL week three review & results: Dolphins set records, Taylor Swift cheers on Chiefs & Dallas defeated

The Miami Dolphins scored the second-most points in a game in NFL history

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday.

The Miami Dolphins scored the second-highest number of points in a game in NFL history as they trounced the Denver Broncos 70-20.

Eleswhere, the Kansas City Chiefs thrashed the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys suffered a big upset loss in Arizona.

The Green Bay Packers came from 17-0 down to beat the New Orleans Saints.

And the Los Angeles Chargers won their first game of the season in a thriller against the Minnesota Vikings.

In another entertaining NFL Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons all lost for the first time and the New England Patriots extended their long winning streak against the New York Jets.

Dolphins set records in Broncos beatdown

No doubt about the performance of the night, as the Miami Dolphins showed why they're the most electrifying team in the NFL. They scored 10 touchdowns to set a new team points record and hammered Denver to go to 3-0 for the season.

They're the only team ever to score five rushing and five passing touchdowns in a game, just the fourth side to reach the 70-point mark and the first since 1966.

Mike McDaniel's side had the chance to break the record score of 72 points, set in 1966 by Washington, but turned down a late field goal try in favour of taking a knee to end the game.

"It felt like chasing points and chasing a record, that's not what we came to the game to do," McDaniel explained. "That doesn't have a bearing on the overall season outcome."

Raheem Mostert and rookie De'Von Achane both scored four touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 157 yards receiving and a score and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa impressed again with four touchdown throws - including one no-look shovel pass that would make Patrick Mahomes' highlight reel.

Story continues

Miami's array of attacking talent will be put to the test more next week as they face the Buffalo Bills, who dominated the previously unbeaten Washington Commanders 37-3.

Taylor Swift sees Chiefs win big

Travis Kelce and his personal life is the talk of the NFL

One famous fan grabbed more headlines than some games did in the NFL on Sunday, as superstar singer Taylor Swift appeared at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Chiefs star Travis Kelce - after weeks of rumours about the two being in a relationship.

Swift, who sat with Kelce's mother and was filmed leaving with the Chiefs tight end, picked a good game to watch as quarterback Mahomes threw three touchdowns, one to Kelce, as they dominated the Chicago Bears 41-10.

Mahomes also achieved another landmark by becoming the fastest quarterback to get to 25,000 passing yards, doing so in just 83 games.

Taylor Swift is going through all the emotions watching the Kansas City Chiefs 😅#BBCNFL pic.twitter.com/FVZdgEtFJD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 24, 2023

The Bears have now lost 12 games in a row, allowing at least 25 points in each, and next up face fellow 0-3 side Denver, with the two teams losing by a combined 81 points on Sunday. At least they can't both lose next week.

One team who surprisingly avoided dropping to 0-3 are the Arizona Cardinals, who upset the much-hyped Dallas Cowboys 28-16 to give journeyman quarterback Josh Dobbs his first win in his seventh season in the league.

Charges keep season alive after late drama

Joshua Palmer scores for the Los Angeles Chargers against Minnesota

No team that's started 0-3 has ever won the Super Bowl, and only six have ever made the play-offs, so the match between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers - each on 0-2 - was a must-win for both.

Both sides have talent but have found ways to lose games this season, and it was the Vikings who found a way to lose this one 28-24 at home thanks to an interception that was and one that got away.

Justin Herbert's would-be interception bounced off a Vikings defender's hands and into the arms of Joshua Palmer for the go-ahead touchdown - and right at the end, Kirk Cousins' throw into the end zone was deflected up and collected by the Chargers to pinch the vital win.

Aaron who? Love leads Packers comeback

Jordan Love is doing his best to make Green Bay Packers fans forget all about losing Aaron Rodgers as he produced a fourth-quarter comeback worthy of his illustrious four-time Most Valuable Player predecessor.

Trailing 17-0, Love ran in a touchdown himself before throwing a late dart for Romeo Doubs to edge the New Orleans Saints 18-17 at Lambeau Field - where the Packers now haven't lost a home opener for 12 years.

Jordan Love is the main man in Green Bay now

On the subject of streaks, the New England Patriots extended their winning run against the New York Jets to 15 with a 15-10 victory as, unlike the Packers it seems, the Jets are really struggling without the injured Rodgers as their quarterback.

The Jets seemed set-up for a rare Super Bowl push after trading for Rodgers, but with back-up quarterback Zach Wilson really struggling and no real alternative in sight, the Jets have slipped to 1-2 and have to face the Chiefs next.

Colts win kicking contest in Ravens rivalry game

It's always a big game when the Colts return to Baltimore - a city they called home for 31 years, winning three NFL titles, before their controversial move to Indianapolis in 1984.

They won their 11th trip back since then thanks to kicker Matt Gay - who became the first player to convert four field goals from 50-plus yards in a single game, which included the winner late in overtime as they surprisingly won 22-19.

Matt Gay made history for the Indianapolis Colts in Baltimore

The Houston Texans were also surprise winners, 37-17 on the road at the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to more excellence from rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, who still hasn't thrown an interception, and fellow newcomers Tank Dell, who set a team rookie receiving record with 145 yards, and Will Anderson, who blocked a field goal.

The Jaguars have lost both of their home games, and will hope for better results in the second home of London, where they will play the next two weeks.

Another unbeaten record fell in Detroit as the Lions beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-6, Deshaun Watson had his best game as Cleveland Browns quarterback in their 27-3 success over the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks moved to 2-1 with a 37-27 home win against the Carolina Panthers.