NFL Week 9 upset picks: Underdogs with good odds to beat the spread

We have reached the halfway point of the NFL season. Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry of the Dallas Cowboys wouldn't fit into today's world of everything has to matter to somebody and be overanalyzed.

Of course, Landry wanted his team to win every game, but he also understood and preached the first half of the season was about preparing for the rest of the year and making a championship run.

That is what we partially have in mind in making this week's NFL picks, looking at teams that are still building and possibly in decline. Here is our breakdown of underdogs we like who we expect to cover and could engineer upsets.

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, Nov. 3, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFLN) at Wembley Stadium (London)

Opening odds: Texans -1

The Houston Texans came from behind to beat Oakland 27-24 and kept on the heels of Indianapolis in the AFC South. The Texans did receive terrible news, that they will probably be without the services of J.J. Watt yet again for the third time in four years for the rest of the season.

Just like in prior years, this doesn't make Houston's defense better, but the players on that side of the ball understand what they have to do to compensate. The Texans will make their first-ever trip to London to face AFC South rival Jacksonville. This is the Jaguars' seventh straight trip to England, as their owner has ties to the country.

The Jags are only 3-3 SU and ATS in those prior contests and know the drill compared to the Texans maiden voyage. After dropping their first two contests, Jacksonville is 4-2 SU and ATS and at least is positioned to make a run at winning their division with three consecutive contests versus all three divisional foes.

Jacksonville's defense is back to being disruptive, ranked 3rd in sacks and they nearly beat Houston in Week 2 at their place, falling 13-12 on a failed late-game two-point conversion.

With the underdog in this matchup 10-4 ATS, we'll grab the points.

NFL pick: Jaguars +1.5 (-110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m. ET (CBS) at Bank of America Stadium

Opening odds: Panthers -3.5

After winning and covering four in a row and coming off a bye week, Carolina was a very popular choice among sharp bettors and wise guys last Sunday at San Francisco. That lasted about five minutes as the Panthers looked a fighter taking on the champion and after being punched in the mouth once and afterward wanted no part of that foe.

Carolina went on to lose 51-13, waving the white flag early and often as four-point away underdogs. The Panthers defense has been run of the mill and gotten by on sacks (second in the league) and turnovers forced (16). However, teams can score on Carolina's defense, as all but one opponent, has tallied at least 20 points and they are 29th in yards per point allowed.

With Marcus Mariota ineffective yet again, oft-injured Ryan Tannehill has stepped in and Tennessee has won both times. Tannehill has impressed his teammates with greater accuracy and more velocity on his passes and the Titans have totaled 50 points in their pair of victories, compared to 55 points 1n Mariota's five previous starts.

In this one we are catching +4 points and find that Tennessee is 13-3 ATS against NFC South and 10-2 ATS in road games off exactly two home triumphs. Upset? Quite possibly.

NFL pick: Titans +4 (-110)

Washington Redskins vs. Buffalo Bills

Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 p.m. ET (Fox) at New Era Field

Opening odds: Bills -11.5

Let's get this out of the way first, we believe there is only a slim chance that Washington will win this game. However, we do feel strongly that they will have a very good chance to cover the spread.

Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan has created more accountability with his team and simplified many aspects of the offense and defense, designed to give a limited roster, especially on offense, a chance. Defensively, the core principles are now being followed and the Redskins are giving up fewer points.

Buffalo was ripped by Philadelphia 31-13 at home last Sunday. After playing tremendous defense in their first five contests, the Bills gave up 21 to Miami and 31 to the Eagles. The Bills need to play strong defense because they have offensive limitations with quarterback Josh Allen still learning on the job.

Buffalo has to fix their run defense which has surrendered 143 yards a contest in their last three outings. It's given if Washington starts rookie QB Dwayne Haskins or Case Keenum (protocol to start the week), they will feature the run and Adrian Peterson.

Snag the double digits as the Skins fall 17-10 to cover.

NFL pick: Redskins +10 (-110)