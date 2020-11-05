NFL Week 9 picks: Saints-Bucs in Brady vs. Brees, a big upset and Tua 2.0 | Opinion

GREG COTE’S NFL WEEK 9 PICKS

DOLPHINS THIS WEEK

DOLPHINS (4-3) at CARDINALS (5-2)

Line: ARI by 4 1/2.

Cote’s pick: ARI 23-20.

TV: 4:25 p.m., CBS.

This result is disproportionately all about Tua Tagovailoa. After not needing much in his first start in last week’s defense-driven home upset of the Rams (an upset I called), more will be required of the rookie quarterback Sunday in his first road start vs. a good team coming off a bye. Miami coach Brian Flores refuted the noisy speculation he was ”auditioning” Tua for a later trade in case Miami were to high-draft yet another QB in 2021, but such stuff is better quieted with results than coachspeak. Will Tagovailoa be up to hanging tough in a shootout if Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins can unlock Miami’s hugely improved D? Will Fins’ minor trade-deadline deal to acquire RB DeAndre Washington have any impact with leading rusher Myles Gaskin out injured? Both teams have three-game winning streak and comparable in most major measurements including scoring, defense and point differential. And the Cardbirds and Fins rarely meet (last in 2016), so that adds yet another layer making this one a tough call. There is little cause for Zona to be favored beyond whatever home-field advantage there is in a crowd-diminished pandemic. In what feels like a pick-’em game in which no result would surprise, I will give the slightest nod to the home team coming off a bye, but Dolphins to cover.

GAME OF THE WEEK

SAINTS (5-2) at BUCCANEERS (6-2)

Line: TB by 4.

Cote’s pick: TB 37-34.

TV: 8:20 p.m., NBC.

It is New Orleans at Tampa Bay, Saints at Bucs, a battle for first in NFC South. More than all that, of course, it is Drew Brees at Tom Brady in Sunday prime time. The G.O.A.T Bowl! It is Brady’s 561 career TD passes and Brees’ 560 in a see-sawing duel for the all-time lead. It is Tom at 43 and young pup Drew at 41 in a continuing run of excellence and defiance of age. Brees leads their all-time head-to-head meetings 4-2, including 34-23 in this year’s season opener. Brady is favored here to narrow that gap. Brady will benefit from the expected season debut of reinstated Antonio Brown, while Brees hopes but is not certain to finally have top target Michael Thomas back. No matter, both teams can score, but Tampa’s edge on defense is clear. Me? I respect Brees enough to run with that added point on the bet line and see it as a field goal difference in a must-watch game.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

GIANTS (1-7) at WASHINGTON (2-5)

Line: WAS by 2 1/2.

Cote’s pick: NYG 23-21.

TV: 1 p.m., Fox.

“AAAWWWK!” trumpets the Upset Bird. “New Yaaawwwk!” Picking the Giants to win is of course inherently dangerous, mainly because Daniel Jones is a human turnover machine, and more so with Washington coming off a bye and NYG a short week. Still, I feel oddly confident in this pick. Giants’ past three losses have been by six total points, including 25-23 to Tampa Bay on Monday night. The G-Men are playing hard for Joe Judge. Sidelights: Giants’ win in October was fourth in a row over Washington. Giants are 10-4 straight up in past 14 trips to D.C. And Washington is on a 3-13 skid at home. “If Danny Jones limits the turnovers to one we got a shot,” notes U-Bird. ”Is that too much to ask? Don’t answer that! Aaawwwk!”

THE REST OF WEEK 9:

@Falcons (2-6, -3 1/2) over Broncos (3-4), 27-20: Two teams finally waking up here. Falcs are 2-1 (the loss by one point) since their coaching change, and Broncs are on 3-1 run after last week’s miracle rally past Chargers. ATL 0-4 at home but that trend ends. Matt Ryan brings more pop on offense, and Falcons’ D has been much better past month.

Seahawks (6-1, -3) over @Bills (6-2), 34-26: This matchup and Ravens-Colts battle for Game of the Week runner-up. A pair of disappointing defenses here and DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett vs. Stefon Diggs and John Brown could make for an air show and pointfest. The big difference? Josh Allen has cooled, while Russell Wilson remains MVP-caliber hot. Faith in the pick will tick up if running back Chris Carson (foot) is a go for Seattle.

@Titans (5-2, -6) over Bears (5-3), 23-16: Two shiny records have tarnished, with each team losing two consecutive games. Like Titans at home holding the get well card here. Chicago is better on D, but Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry will still score too much for Nick Foles and Bears’ weak attack to match. A Chitown cover tempts, but resist!

Story continues