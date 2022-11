Matthew Stafford and the Rams are trying to revitalize their struggle-laden Super Bowl title defense. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played perhaps the most entertaining playoff game last season, and now they meet again, both in desperate need of a win.

Will Tom Brady and the Bucs take a step back in the right direction? Or will Matthew Stafford and the Rams inject new life into their title defense?

Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports.