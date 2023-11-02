NFL Week 9 announcers: TV channel, announcing crews for every game on Week 9 schedule
Week 9 of the NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday night with the Tennessee Titans taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium.
The Steelers dropped to 4-3 last week after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-10, while the Titans improved to 3-4 after beating the Atlanta Falcons 28-23.
Week 9 continues Sunday morning with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs facing off in Frankfurt, Germany in a possible AFC Championship game preview. The game is set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Seven games are scheduled to kick off in the early afternoon window, highlighted by the Seattle Seahawks traveling east to take on the Baltimore Ravens.
The late afternoon window features three games, highlighted by the divisional matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
Sunday's action wraps up on Sunday Night Football in a duel between two AFC heavyweights: the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Week 9 concludes with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.
Here are the TV channels, kickoff times and announcing crews for every game on the NFL Week 9 schedule.
All kickoff times are in Eastern time.
Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
Kickoff time, where to watch: 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)
Sunday Germany game: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
Kickoff time, TV channel: 9:30 a.m., NFL Network
Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play) Jason McCourty (analyst), Dan Orlovsky (analyst)
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst)
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst)
Washington Commanders at New England Patriots
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst)
Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst)
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns
Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst)
Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers
Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:05 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst)
New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst)
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst)
Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Kickoff time, TV channel: 8:20 p.m., NBC, Universo
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
Kickoff time, TV channel: 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst)
