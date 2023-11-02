NFL Week 9 announcers: TV channel, announcing crews for every game on Week 9 schedule

Week 9 of the NFL season is set to kick off on Thursday night with the Tennessee Titans taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers dropped to 4-3 last week after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-10, while the Titans improved to 3-4 after beating the Atlanta Falcons 28-23.

Week 9 continues Sunday morning with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs facing off in Frankfurt, Germany in a possible AFC Championship game preview. The game is set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Seven games are scheduled to kick off in the early afternoon window, highlighted by the Seattle Seahawks traveling east to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

The late afternoon window features three games, highlighted by the divisional matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Sunday's action wraps up on Sunday Night Football in a duel between two AFC heavyweights: the Buffalo Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Week 9 concludes with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Here are the TV channels, kickoff times and announcing crews for every game on the NFL Week 9 schedule.

All kickoff times are in Eastern time.

Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Kickoff time, where to watch: 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Sunday Germany game: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff time, TV channel: 9:30 a.m., NFL Network

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play) Jason McCourty (analyst), Dan Orlovsky (analyst)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:05 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst)

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst)

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst)

Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff time, TV channel: 8:20 p.m., NBC, Universo

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

Kickoff time, TV channel: 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst)

