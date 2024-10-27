NFL Week 8 TV coverage maps

Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season kicked off Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Minnesota Vikings. But there's still plenty of action to come this weekend.

Before Sunday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, there's a full slate of games Sunday on CBS and FOX as the eighth week of the 2024 regular season gets underway.

Here's a look at the broadcast maps for Week 8 (courtesy of 506 Sports).

CBS early games

NFL Week 8 TV Map: CBS early

Eagles at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (RED)

Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (GREEN)

Ravens at Browns, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

FOX single games

NFL Week 8 TV Map: FOX single

Packers at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Falcons at Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (YELLOW)

Titans at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (ORANGE)

Cardinals at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (TEAL)

Bills at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (RED)

Saints at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (GREEN)

CBS late games

NFL Week 8 TV Map: CBS late

Bears at Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET (RED)

Chiefs at Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (BLUE)

Panthers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (GREEN)

