NFL Week 8 power rankings: Chiefs stay on top, Broncos are rising

The NFL is on a great run. The parity in the league is as strong as it’s been in the history of the league. That is on display each week across the slate of games.

That makes it fun to rank the teams between the contenders, up-and-comers and those with plenty to prove. The top teams in the league are pretty clear and the bottom squads have identified themselves. Everything in between is very objective.

Now that some of these top teams are starting to play each other, like the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, this will get even more interesting as the rest of the 2024 NFL season unfolds.

With Week 8 on deck, here are our latest NFL power rankings:

The Contenders

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 1)

2. Detroit Lions (Last Week: 2)

3. Baltimore Ravens: (Last Week: 4)

4. Houston Texans (Last Week: 3)

5. Minnesota Vikings (Last Week: 5)

6. Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 6)

7. Atlanta Falcons (Last Week: 7)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: 8)

9. Green Bay Packers (Last Week: 9)

There isn't much change within the top 10 right now. The Minnesota Vikings lost their undefeated streak to the Detroit Lions, who also came into the week as a top-five team. The game was incredibly close and could have gone either way. Not much was decided at the top of the NFC North with this battle.

The Baltimore Ravens had another impressive win and the Kansas City Chiefs are now the only undefeated team left in the NFL. Not much changed there with those two as their Week 1 meeting could be a preview of the AFC Championship.

The Green Bay Packers stay at nine but they are moving up a tier into the contenders group. With their close win over the Houston Texans, a fellow top-ten team, there is no doubt that they have Super Bowl aspirations within their room.

Teams to Watch

10. Chicago Bears (Last Week: 10)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last Week: 15)

12. Washington Commanders (Last Week: 12)

13. Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 13)

14. Indianapolis Colts (Last Week: 14)

15. San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 11)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (Last Week: 16)

17. Denver Broncos (Last Week: 25)

18. Los Angeles Chargers (Last Week: 18)

19. Seattle Seahawks (Last Week: 19)

20. Arizona Cardinals (Last Week: 20)

21. Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 21)

The Chicago Bears were on a bye so they are hard to place with everyone in the division playing around them. It wasn't a good bye week for them (in regards to the division) with the way that it all played out, but they are still 4-2 going into their Week 8 showdown with the Washington Commanders. The San Francisco 49ers continue their downward spiral as the injuries continue to pile up for them. San Francisco is looking more like a non-playoff team right now than a team that will be playing in the Super Bowl again.

One team that deserves some praise is the Denver Broncos. They had a magnificent win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football last week and are now 4-3. Look out for them down the stretch. There are a lot of good teams in this tier that could either keep it going or continue to fall. The next few weeks are going to be very telling for this tier.

More to Prove

22. New Orleans Saints (Last Week: 17)

23. New York Jets (Last Week: 23)

24. Los Angeles Rams (Last Week:24)

25. New York Giants (Last Week: 22)

26. Las Vegas Raiders (Last Week: 26)

27. Cleveland Browns (Last Week: 27)

28. Tennessee Titans (Last Week: 28)

29. Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 29)

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 31)

31. New England Patriots (Last Week: 30)

32. Carolina Panthers (Last Week: 32)

The bottom three teams in the NFL are obvious. The Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers own that distinction right now and it doesn't look like any of them will be climbing out of it any time soon. The Jaguars beat the Patriots in London by a wide margin over the weekend so they jump ahead of them to 30. None of them, however, have any real hope of being in the playoffs.

Both New York teams continue to find their way into this tier. The Davante Adams trade didn't pay off right away for the Jets and the Giants look lost at quarterback with Daniel Jones. None of these teams, however, can feel as lousy as the Cleveland Browns right now. They aren't in last but they are the farthest away from fixing the problems that they have in the long-term.

