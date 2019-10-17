NFL Week 7 upset picks: Underdogs with good odds to beat the spread

It was a beautiful week for the sportsbooks and bookies, as underdogs were 10-4 ATS with seven outright upsets against the NFL odds. That destroyed the betting masses on a whole, especially those on Dallas and the Rams, leading to garbage cans full of losing parlay and teaser cards.

For Week 7 in the NFL, we have a different setup, with three point spreads at nine points or higher to begin the week and all but one at 3.5 or lower. (Green Bay is -6) This leads to thinking there could be another week of upsets in the autumn air as the first hints of winter are approaching.

For Week 7 NFL picks, here are three tempting road underdogs that will have an excellent chance to cover the number and maybe win outright.

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m. ET (CBS) at Lucas Oil Stadium

It is commonly accepted that a home team off a bye week facing an opponent who is playing two straight road contests have an inherent advantage. This makes sense, having a fresher club going against a foe who has to travel twice in a row. Then why is Indianapolis only a one-point divisional home favorite over Houston when both teams have two losses?

With the Colts a standard three-point home favorite, oddsmakers are telling us who the better team in their opinion.

Indianapolis is at their best when they have the No. 4 ground attack churning, which sets up quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the play-action passing game. However, the Colts are going up against the No.8 rushing defense in Houston and if subtract the 148 yards the Texans conceded to New Orleans in the opener, they are at 76 yards per contest allowed since, which would move them up into the Top 3.

Houston is No. 6 in total offense and is balanced under the controls of QB Deshaun Watson, making then extremely difficult to defend. With the Texans 24-8 SU versus defenses allowing a completion percentage of 64% or higher, the visitor takes this one.

NFL pick: Texans +1 (-110)

Oakland Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m. ET (CBS) at Lambeau Field

Early in the week, Green Bay was sent out as a 7.5-point home favorite over visiting Oakland. That number quickly fell to six in part because the Packers are on a short week after their Monday night triumph over Detroit and the Raiders were off after a trip to London where upset Chicago. There is also more to this story, let's explain.

The Packers are a surprising 5-1 and this will be their fifth home game already, which has helped them. The Pack is winning and sports a 4-2 ATS record, yet is hardly domineering, listed fifth in the NFC on point differential and ninth in the league.

With Oakland, we are starting to see the Jon Gruden is not just another coach, with Derek Carr making far fewer mistakes, the play-calling exceptional and the Raiders defense up to 16th in yards allowed.

After playing three games versus Philadelphia, Dallas and Detroit, the Packers focus could suffer a bit with three straight vs. the AFC West.

For those that didn't know, it was this matchup in 1993 in the same location, where the Lambeau Leap was created by LeRoy Butler on as scoop and score on late December against the then L.A. Raiders. Not sure Oakland can win the game, but like that, they are 15-4 ATS after leading their last two outings by 10+ points at the half.

NFL picks: Raiders +6 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, Oct. 20, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) at AT&T Stadium

How bad does the NFC East appear? Washington just won their first game of the season and they are only two games out of first place in the division.

Philadelphia and Dallas are .500 and for the loser, they will have a losing record at nearly the mid-point of the season.

After a 3-0 SU and ATS start, the Cowboys have tumbled into the abyss on three-game bender and no longer are considered a Top 10 club. The Eagles were thought to be back closer to their Super Bowl level of less than two years ago, but after 38-20 drubbing at Minnesota, more questions than answers surround Philly.

What then is the best side to be on when two clubs are not really playing consistent football? Take the points.

That is always the best advice in a seemingly even contest and that is further substantiated with Dallas 1-8 ATS at home off an upset loss as a favorite and 5-14 ATS as a home favorite of three points or less. This has all the makings of a back and forth battle that comes down to the last possession and if the Eagles cover and win, you know where you read it at.

NFL picks: Eagles +3 (-110)