NFL Week 6 upset picks: Underdogs with good odds to beat the spread

Last week did damage to survivor pools as Chicago and Kansas City both lost as favorites. Taking Oakland and Indianapolis would have been wise NFL picks, both straight up and against the spread, but neither drew much attention, registering at 20 percent or lower in bets placed and money at sportsbooks in the U.S. and abroad.

When digging into the NFL odds, we have seen major line movement in several games for most of the season, discounting Week 1, which was up for months and really picked over. To explain how much happened, there were more moves on spread lines than totals lines, which is very unusual.

As is always the case when we have this kind of market volatility, all football bettors should follow it to see if it holds up all week or returns close to the original oddsmakers’ release.

This created decisions as to how we should look at this week's potential upsets for NFL picks and we will point this out for you along the way.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. ET (FOX) at FirstEnergy Stadium

Going into their Monday night matchup at San Francisco, Cleveland was sent out as a 2.5-point favorite on the NFL odds boards for their non-conference clash with Seattle this week. But after being whipped by the 49ers 31-3, it is the Browns who are now underdogs at +1.5.

Besides how Cleveland played (or didn't play), those betting football had to consider the scheduling edge in Seattle's favor, having played the Rams last Thursday while the Browns are on a short week.

The other elephant in the room is the quarterback comparison between Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield. Wilson's at the top of his game, Mayfield is trying to navigate him way behind an offensive line that is like a doggie door, where anyone can just come in.

On the surface, the right choice is simple, Seattle. But that is what everyone thought about Chicago and Kansas City last Sunday. I have a sneaky suspicion that the Browns know this is a big game with two more away outings next and have to come up large and do so.

NFL picks: Browns +1.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, Oct. 13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS) at TIAA Bank Field

The anticipated collapse of New Orleans without Drew Brees has not materialized, as the Saints are 3-0 SU and ATS since his injury. This all points to the brilliance of the New Orleans front office to keep Teddy Bridgewater and his patience in sticking with a winning organization that will lead to - Cha-Ching, for him next offseason.

Depending on the sportsbook, one would find, New Orleans was sent out at +1 on the NFL odds board or at a Pick at Jacksonville this week. By midweek, the Saints were shoved to +1 versus the Jaguars.

Undoubtedly, part of the line movement is tied to the public waiting for Bridgewater to fail and the continued infatuation of The Mustache, Gardner Minshew.

While Jacksonville and Minshew are capable of winning this NFC-AFC affair, there are concerns about the Jaguars defense. The Jags were sixth against the run going into last week and where sliced and diced by Carolina for 285 yards. They surrendered touchdowns runs of 84 and 59 yards and once the Panthers' runners broke the line of scrimmage, there was not a Jacksonville player within 15 yards, meaning they were out-schemed.

With the Saints having Alvin Kamara and Sean Payton making the play calls, this could happen again. With the Who Dat's on 7-1 SU run versus the AFC and 9-0 SU in weeks 5 through 9 the last few seasons, it's New Orleans!

NFL picks: Saints +1 (-110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, Oct. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS) at Empower Field at Mile High

Denver earned its first victory of the season in Carson, CA (where Al Michaels referred to the Chargers soccer stadium as "cute") and returns home seeking their initial victory at their joint.

The Broncos will take on Tennessee, who found yet another way to lose a winnable contest, missing four field goals (anywhere from 33 to 53 yards) in a 14-7 setback to Buffalo. After cutting kicker Cairo Santos, I wondered what the Tennessee front office was thinking in signing Cody Parkey, who will never be forgotten by Bears' fans for his infamous playoff miss.

It's humorous to speculate that is why the Titans climbed from -1 to +2.5 at Mile High this week. But let's not kid ourselves, Tennessee is better than the Broncos and they have won two of three on the road, with the only loss on a short week at Jacksonville. Seemingly every time we are supposed to bury Marcus Mariota and crew, they surprise us with a strong effort.

With the Broncos 4-11 SU playing against a team with a losing record and 2-9 SU after a division game, take the Titans.

NFL picks: Titans +2.5 (-110)