NFL Week 6 preview: How to watch Cowboys-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs and more

Week 6 in the NFL includes four teams on a bye: the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans. Everyone else is in action. (All times ET.)

Thursday, Oct. 13

There's quarterback drama in both Washington, where head coach Ron Rivera singled out Carson Wentz earlier this week, and Chicago, where the Bears need to find out what they have in Justin Fields.

Sunday, Oct. 16

The Giants are 4-1, and they might just have staying power. Another piece of compelling evidence would come in the form of a win over Lamar Jackson and Baltimore.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars were curiously ineffective in a division game last week, and they hope that's not the case again against Indianapolis.

It's looking like Bailey Zappe is going to start once again for the Patriots against a Browns team that is struggling mightily on defense.

Cincinnati stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will play less than two hours from where they won a national championship together while playing for the Bayou Bengals at LSU.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are going back to Louisiana looking for a win in NFL Week 6. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

The Steelers got blown out by the Bills last Sunday, and things don't get much easier this week against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

San Francisco's dominant defense suffered some injuries in Week 5, but it will still be a stiff test for Marcus Mariota and the Falcons' offense.

Aaron Rodgers doesn't want to hear any talk about losing to the Jets. But if the Packers do, the talk will only get louder about what's happening to their season.

The Vikings might be the quietest 4-1 in the league, and now the face the Dolphins, who will start seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback due to injuries.

Will the Panthers rally around interim head coach Steve Wilks his first week on the job after Matt Rhule was fired? They'll face a struggling Rams team looking for answers of its own.

Both these NFC West teams are 2-3, but the Cardinals' start has felt much more disappointing than the Seahawks, who are playing better than expected with Geno Smith at quarterback.

Josh Allen and the Bills are off to such a good start that Patrick Mahomes is a home underdog for the first time in his Chiefs career. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Super Bowl LVI 1/2? The last time these two met, 13 seconds was the difference. Now, the Bills are off to such a strong start that Patrick Mahomes is an underdog at home for the first time in his NFL career.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m.

NFC Championship game preview? The Cowboys have been so complete they haven't needed quarterback Cooper Rush to do much in Dak Prescott's stead, while the Eagles are the last remaining unbeaten team behind Jalen Hurts and a very good defense.

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Russell Wilson and Denver will have had 11 days to wash the stench off their Thursday Night Football clunker against the Colts. The Chargers, meanwhile, seem to have found a groove despite injuries.