NFL Week 6 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The New York Giants put the world on notice last week when they beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in London. In Week 6, they are one of five 4-1 teams in the league and have already matched their win total from last season.

The Giants take on the Baltimore Ravens — who've had an up-and-down season and are coming off a close primetime win over AFC North foe Cincinnati Bengals.

Two other 4-1 teams face off in a rematch of last year's AFC divisional playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills again. The Bills are slightly favored this time after Josh Allen's career-day led to a 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

The Dallas Cowboys take their four-game winning streak east when they attempt to dethrone the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles — the lone team without a loss this season.

On the other end of the NFL spectrum, there are six teams with only one win, including the lowly Washington Commanders who face the 2-3 Chicago Bears in Thursday night football.

The teams with bye weeks are the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

Here's the odds for NFL Week 6, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL week 6 picks/predictions

NFL week 6 point spreads

NFL week 6 moneylines

  • Washington Commanders (-110) vs. Chicago Bears (-107)

  • San Francisco 49ers (-220) vs. Atlanta Falcons (+180)

  • New England Patriots (+117) vs. Cleveland Browns (-140)

  • New York Jets (+290) vs. Green Bay Packers (-370)

  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+105) vs. Indianapolis Colts (-125)

  • Minnesota Vikings (-165) vs. Miami Dolphins (+140)

  • Cincinnati Bengals (-150) vs. New Orleans Saints (+125)

  • Baltimore Ravens (-240) vs. New York Giants (+200)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-450) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+350)

  • Carolina Panthers (+380) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-500)

  • Arizona Cardinals (-135) vs. Seattle Seahawks (+115)

  • Buffalo Bills (-140) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (+117)

  • Dallas Cowboys (+230) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (-280)

  • Denver Broncos (+180) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-220)

NFL week 6 over/under

  • Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears: 37.5

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 45.5

  • New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns: 43.5

  • New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers: 45.5

  • Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: 41.5

  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins: 45.5

  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints: 43.5

  • Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants: 45.5

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 46.5

  • Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Rams: 41.5

  • Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: 50.5

  • Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 54.5

  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 41.5

  • Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 45.5

