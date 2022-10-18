NFL Week 6 drip check: Travis Kelce shines brightly; Sauce Gardner embraces the cheesehead

Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
·6 min read

In the 2009 documentary "The U," Miami Hurricanes running back Melvin Bratton explained why he took his helmet off after every touchdown.

"The collegiate basketball players, all the girls could see them," he said, "so I want the girls to see me too."

Blitz Fits, an Instagram account showing the players behind the helmet, is specifically for football fashion. It was started in 2019 by Moses Anoh, who played football growing up and in college. He developed a passion for fashion and noticed football players weren't as celebrated for their style as other sports stars. So, he started Blitz Fits to post fashionable moments from the NFL season and beyond.

"We want to change the narrative that football players can't dress," Anoh said, noting how the page celebrates players of all shapes and sizes.

Anoh doesn't worry about name brands or the biggest stars — though he posts both — but prides himself on highlighting outfits showing personal expression. He has showcased the likes of New York Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau and Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was an early supporter of the account and Anoh is from the same area in Maryland as Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who also follows him. Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller responds to posts and expresses his gratitude in the comment section.

During Blitz Fits annual awards last year, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won the best-dressed MVP. Anoh personally delivered him a trophy in the shape of a raindrop. Ramsey won Most Improved and Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman won Rookie of the Year.

Here's the NFL Week 6 drip check:

Travis Kelce — Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce went for a cross between strawberry Starburst and mod tie-dye with his game-day fit. He paired the sunburst sweater with orange and pink ombre pants.

Jaylinn Hawkins — Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons looked spiffy in their throwback uniforms with red helmets Sunday, but Jaylinn Hawkins looked fresh even before the game in a black and blue ensemble that featured a Stussy vest and pants, paying tribute to Black history.

Bradley ChubbDenver Broncos

Bradley Chubb knew the assignment. The Denver Broncos linebacker arrived to his Monday night matchup in an expertly tailored suit from Gentleman's Playbook. It's purple velvet and doesn't get much better than that.

Kayvon Thibodeaux — New York Giants

Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux showed he doesn't just want to make a statement on the field. He wore a glitzy blue houndstooth jacket and pants set with bright pink sneakers and a bag featuring a mountain sunset scene that tied all the colors together.

Donald Parham Jr. x Derwin James — Los Angeles Chargers

Donald Parham Jr. and Derwin James each gave different looks of Black excellence in their game-day fits. The Los Angeles Chargers tight end wore a suit vest and pants accessorized with a tie, brown leather oxfords and a pair of glasses. The safety paid tribute to Tupac Shakur with a Primitive graphic T-shirt and a brown suede jacket and pants.

Marcedes LewisGreen Bay Packers

Marcedes Lewis looked cozy in his dandelion sweater from RHUDE and a black beanie. The cherry on top was his layered pearl necklaces, an accessory that goes with anything.

Jimmy GaroppoloSan Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo showed up to the San Francisco 49ers game in a fresh fall fit. He paired a cream knit bomber jacket by Gentleman's Playbook with dark-colored trousers and a single chain.

Jalen Ramsey — Los Angeles Rams

Jalen Ramsey made it clear you can wear a sweater in sunny California. He chose a fuzzy teal and purple striped look and paired it with white appliquéd pants for that touch of Los Angeles.

Jalen HurtsPhiladelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts came war-ready to help the Philadelphia Eagles stay undefeated. He wore a quilted bomber jacket, army green pants and tan boots.

Joe BurrowCincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow usually makes quite the statement with his style and this week, instead of showing off his own taste, he showed support to his longtime teammate Ja'Marr Chase. He entered Caesars Superdome against the New Orleans Saints wearing a memento from the last time he was there for the 2020 National Championship. He wore Chase's LSU jersey instead of his own.

Saquon Barkley — New York Giants

Saquon Barkley wore Prada Sunday for his game-day fit. The New York Giants running back opted for a cream jacket and matching pants from the Italian house with a textured white turtleneck underneath.

Lamar Jackson — Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson showed up cozy for the Baltimore Ravens game against the New York Giants. He wore a gray Palm Angels sweatsuit and a Moncler beanie. He topped it off with Cool Gray Jordan XIs.

DeVonta Smith — Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith looked sharp in a white double-breasted suit with gold buttons paired perfectly to match his gold watch.

Roy Robertson-HarrisJacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris pulled off the team colors look. His dark teal suit with white undershirt and sneakers was textbook.

Ja'Marr Chase — Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase showed how effortless fashion can be. The GQ star wore a graphic tank with a red Chrome Hearts cap. It's a look that everyone could technically wear, but Chase pulls it off with confidence.

Joel Embiid — Philadelphia 76ers

He isn't a football player, but Joel Embiid attended the Philadelphia Eagles' Sunday night matchup in a fall fit from Essentials. He paired a light brown hoodie with light gray sweatpants and a pair of Vans Authentics for a pop of color.

Sauce Gardner — New York Jets

Sauce Gardner's post-game fit is what actually made the Drip Check. The New York Jets rookie made a statement when the team upset the Green Bay Packers. He put on a cheesehead and paraded around Lambeau Field in celebration. Nothing looks better than winning.

