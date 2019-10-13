NFL Week 6 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

Sporting News

The NFL coverage map for Week 6 makes clear what CBS considers the best games Sunday's NFL TV schedule has to offer.

In the TV network's early Sunday afternoon time slot, the majority of the country will be presented Texans vs. Chiefs. In its late Sunday afternoon time slot, the majority of the country will be presented Cowboys vs. Jets, which is getting the game-of-the-week treatment with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call from New York.

As for Fox's single Sunday coverage map in Week 6, three solid games — Eagles vs. Vikings, Seahawks vs. Browns and 49ers vs. Rams — will be split among multiple markets and both TV viewing windows, with spots of the country getting the San Francisco-Los Angeles game at 4:05 p.m. ET rather than either of the others at 1 p.m. ET.

Two markets will see blackouts this week. The Miami area will not get an early afternoon CBS game thanks to a blackout forced by the Dolphins playing on Fox in the same window. Likewise, the Phoenix area will not get a late afternoon CBS game thanks to a blackout forced by the Cardinals playing on Fox in the same window.

Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 6, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each Sunday.

NFL coverage map Week 6

(All NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)

  • Early CBS games

Week 6 CBS early
Week 6 CBS early

  • Late CBS games

Week 6 CBS late
Week 6 CBS late

  • Early and late Fox games

Week 6 Fox early and late
Week 6 Fox early and late

TV schedule for NFL Week 6 games

CBS coverage

  • Texans at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

  • Saints at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

  • Bengals at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

  • Cowboys at Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET

  • Titans at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Fox coverage

  • Redskins at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

  • Eagles at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

  • Seahawks at Browns, 1 p.m. ET

  • 49ers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

  • Falcons at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

List of Week 6 NFL games by TV market

Market

CBS early

Fox early

CBS late

Fox late

New York

Texans at Chiefs

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

Los Angeles

Texans at Chiefs

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Chicago

Texans at Chiefs

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

Philadelphia

Texans at Chiefs

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

Dallas-Ft. Worth

Texans at Chiefs

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

San Francisco/Bay area

Texans at Chiefs

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Washington D.C.

Bengals at Ravens

Redskins at Dolphins

Cowboys at Jets

-

Houston

Texans at Chiefs

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Boston

Texans at Chiefs

Seahawks at Browns

Cowboys at Jets

-

Atlanta

Saints at Jaguars

-

Cowboys at Jets

Falcons at Cardinals

Phoenix

Texans at Chiefs

-

-

Falcons at Cardinals

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Saints at Jaguars

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

Seattle

Texans at Chiefs

Seahawks at Browns

Cowboys at Jets

-

Detroit

Texans at Chiefs

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Texans at Chiefs

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

Miami

-

Redskins at Dolphins

Cowboys at Jets

-

Denver

Texans at Chiefs

Seahawks at Browns

Titans at Broncos

-

Orlando

Saints at Jaguars

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

Cleveland

Bengals at Ravens

Seahawks at Browns

Cowboys at Jets

-

Sacramento

Texans at Chiefs

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Charlotte

Saints at Jaguars

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

Portland

Texans at Chiefs

Seahawks at Browns

Cowboys at Jets

-

St. Louis

Texans at Chiefs

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Pittsburgh

Bengals at Ravens

Seahawks at Browns

Cowboys at Jets

-

Indianapolis

Texans at Chiefs

Seahawks at Browns

Cowboys at Jets

-

Baltimore

Bengals at Ravens

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Raleigh-Durham

Texans at Chiefs

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

Nashville

Texans at Chiefs

Seahawks at Browns

Titans at Broncos

-

San Diego

Texans at Chiefs

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Salt Lake City

Texans at Chiefs

Seahawks at Browns

Titans at Broncos

-

San Antonio

Texans at Chiefs

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

Kansas City

Texans at Chiefs

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Columbus

Bengals at Ravens

Seahawks at Browns

Cowboys at Jets

-

Milwaukee

Texans at Chiefs

Eagles at Vikings

Cowboys at Jets

-

Cincinnati

Bengals at Ravens

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Las Vegas

Texans at Chiefs

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Jacksonville

Saints at Jaguars

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Oklahoma City

Texans at Chiefs

Seahawks at Browns

Cowboys at Jets

-

New Orleans

Saints at Jaguars

-

Cowboys at Jets

49ers at Rams

Memphis

Texans at Chiefs

Eagles at Vikings

Titans at Broncos

-

Buffalo

Texans at Chiefs

Seahawks at Browns

Cowboys at Jets

-

