NFL Week 6 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL coverage map for Week 6 makes clear what CBS considers the best games Sunday's NFL TV schedule has to offer.

In the TV network's early Sunday afternoon time slot, the majority of the country will be presented Texans vs. Chiefs. In its late Sunday afternoon time slot, the majority of the country will be presented Cowboys vs. Jets, which is getting the game-of-the-week treatment with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call from New York.

As for Fox's single Sunday coverage map in Week 6, three solid games — Eagles vs. Vikings, Seahawks vs. Browns and 49ers vs. Rams — will be split among multiple markets and both TV viewing windows, with spots of the country getting the San Francisco-Los Angeles game at 4:05 p.m. ET rather than either of the others at 1 p.m. ET.

Two markets will see blackouts this week. The Miami area will not get an early afternoon CBS game thanks to a blackout forced by the Dolphins playing on Fox in the same window. Likewise, the Phoenix area will not get a late afternoon CBS game thanks to a blackout forced by the Cardinals playing on Fox in the same window.

Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 6, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each Sunday.

NFL coverage map Week 6

Early CBS games

Week 6 CBS early

Late CBS games

Week 6 CBS late

Early and late Fox games

Week 6 Fox early and late

TV schedule for NFL Week 6 games

CBS coverage

Texans at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

Saints at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET

Bengals at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

Cowboys at Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET

Titans at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET

Fox coverage

Redskins at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET

Eagles at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks at Browns, 1 p.m. ET

49ers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET

Falcons at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

List of Week 6 NFL games by TV market