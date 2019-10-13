NFL Week 6 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
The NFL coverage map for Week 6 makes clear what CBS considers the best games Sunday's NFL TV schedule has to offer.
In the TV network's early Sunday afternoon time slot, the majority of the country will be presented Texans vs. Chiefs. In its late Sunday afternoon time slot, the majority of the country will be presented Cowboys vs. Jets, which is getting the game-of-the-week treatment with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call from New York.
As for Fox's single Sunday coverage map in Week 6, three solid games — Eagles vs. Vikings, Seahawks vs. Browns and 49ers vs. Rams — will be split among multiple markets and both TV viewing windows, with spots of the country getting the San Francisco-Los Angeles game at 4:05 p.m. ET rather than either of the others at 1 p.m. ET.
Two markets will see blackouts this week. The Miami area will not get an early afternoon CBS game thanks to a blackout forced by the Dolphins playing on Fox in the same window. Likewise, the Phoenix area will not get a late afternoon CBS game thanks to a blackout forced by the Cardinals playing on Fox in the same window.
Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 6, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each Sunday.
NFL coverage map Week 6
(All NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)
Early CBS games
Late CBS games
Early and late Fox games
TV schedule for NFL Week 6 games
CBS coverage
Texans at Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET
Saints at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET
Bengals at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET
Cowboys at Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET
Titans at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET
Fox coverage
Redskins at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET
Eagles at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET
Seahawks at Browns, 1 p.m. ET
49ers at Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET
Falcons at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET
List of Week 6 NFL games by TV market
Market
CBS early
Fox early
CBS late
Fox late
New York
Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
Los Angeles
Texans at Chiefs
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Chicago
Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
Philadelphia
Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
Dallas-Ft. Worth
Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
San Francisco/Bay area
Texans at Chiefs
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Washington D.C.
Bengals at Ravens
Redskins at Dolphins
Cowboys at Jets
-
Houston
Texans at Chiefs
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Boston
Texans at Chiefs
Seahawks at Browns
Cowboys at Jets
-
Atlanta
Saints at Jaguars
-
Cowboys at Jets
Falcons at Cardinals
Phoenix
Texans at Chiefs
-
-
Falcons at Cardinals
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Saints at Jaguars
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
Seattle
Texans at Chiefs
Seahawks at Browns
Cowboys at Jets
-
Detroit
Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
Minneapolis-St. Paul
Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
Miami
-
Redskins at Dolphins
Cowboys at Jets
-
Denver
Texans at Chiefs
Seahawks at Browns
Titans at Broncos
-
Orlando
Saints at Jaguars
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
Cleveland
Bengals at Ravens
Seahawks at Browns
Cowboys at Jets
-
Sacramento
Texans at Chiefs
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Charlotte
Saints at Jaguars
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
Portland
Texans at Chiefs
Seahawks at Browns
Cowboys at Jets
-
St. Louis
Texans at Chiefs
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Pittsburgh
Bengals at Ravens
Seahawks at Browns
Cowboys at Jets
-
Indianapolis
Texans at Chiefs
Seahawks at Browns
Cowboys at Jets
-
Baltimore
Bengals at Ravens
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Raleigh-Durham
Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
Nashville
Texans at Chiefs
Seahawks at Browns
Titans at Broncos
-
San Diego
Texans at Chiefs
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Salt Lake City
Texans at Chiefs
Seahawks at Browns
Titans at Broncos
-
San Antonio
Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
Kansas City
Texans at Chiefs
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Columbus
Bengals at Ravens
Seahawks at Browns
Cowboys at Jets
-
Milwaukee
Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Vikings
Cowboys at Jets
-
Cincinnati
Bengals at Ravens
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Las Vegas
Texans at Chiefs
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Jacksonville
Saints at Jaguars
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Oklahoma City
Texans at Chiefs
Seahawks at Browns
Cowboys at Jets
-
New Orleans
Saints at Jaguars
-
Cowboys at Jets
49ers at Rams
Memphis
Texans at Chiefs
Eagles at Vikings
Titans at Broncos
-
Buffalo
Texans at Chiefs
Seahawks at Browns
Cowboys at Jets
-