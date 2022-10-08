NFL Week 5 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's second big hit in two games – that saw him carted off the field against the Cincinnati Bengals – sent shockwaves through the NFL. The entire league is now under scrutiny for its concussion protocol as the Miami Dolphins prepare to start Teddy Bridgewater against the New York Jets.

In Week 5, there are many other teams with questions or changes at the quarterback position – including the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders, who got their first win of the season in Week 4, face division rival Kansas City Chiefs in Monday Night Football. The Chiefs won in primetime last week, and Patrick Mahomes showed he has the upper hand over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers... for now.

And the Philadelphia Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL as Jalen Hurts continues to mesmerize with his band of brothers. The team takes on the Arizona Cardinals in a battle of the birds. Will the Eagles continue their reign?

Follow every game: Live NFL Scores

Here's the odds for NFL Week 5, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL week 5 picks/predictions

NFL week 5 point spreads

  • Indianapolis Colts (+3.5) vs. Denver Broncos (-3.5)

  • New York Giants (+8.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (-8.5)

  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+13.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-13.5)

  • Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (+2.5)

  • Houston Texans (+6.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5)

  • Chicago Bears (+7.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-7.5)

  • Detroit Lions (+3.5) vs. New England Patriots (-3.5)

  • Seattle Seahawks (+4.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (-4.5)

  • Miami Dolphins (-3.5) vs. New York Jets (+3.5)

  • Atlanta Falcons (+9.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5)

  • Tennessee Titans (-1.5) vs. Washington Commanders (+1.5)

  • San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (+6.5)

  • Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+5.5)

  • Dallas Cowboys (+5.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-5.5)

  • Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

  • Las Vegas Raiders (+7.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5)

STAND TOGETHER: Tyreek Hill on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion: 'Life is so precious'

BIG GAMBLE: Pittsburgh Steelers taking a risk by starting rookie Kenny Pickett against Buffalo Bills | Opinion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

NFL week 5 moneylines

  • Indianapolis Colts (+145) vs. Denver Broncos (-175)

  • New York Giants (+320) vs. Green Bay Packers (-410)

  • Pittsburgh Steelers (+650) vs. Buffalo Bills (-1000)

  • Los Angeles Chargers (-125) vs. Cleveland Browns (+105)

  • Houston Texans (+255) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-320)

  • Chicago Bears (+290) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-370)

  • Detroit Lions (+145) vs. New England Patriots (-175)

  • Seattle Seahawks (+180) vs. New Orleans Saints (-220)

  • Miami Dolphins (-175) vs. New York Jets (+145)

  • Atlanta Falcons (+380) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-500)

  • Tennessee Titans (-117) vs. Washington Commanders (-101)

  • San Francisco 49ers (-280) vs. Carolina Panthers (+230)

  • Philadelphia Eagles (-230) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+190)

  • Dallas Cowboys (+200) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-240)

  • Cincinnati Bengals (+150) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-180)

  • Las Vegas Raiders (+255) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-320)

45. Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills
45. Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills

WEEK 5 POWER RANKINGS: Who moves up to No. 2 behind unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles?

NFL week 5 over/under

  • Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos: 42.5

  • New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers: 41.5

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills: 45.5

  • Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: 46.5

  • Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 43.5

  • Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: 44.5

  • Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots: 45.5

  • Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints: 45.5

  • Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: 45.5

  • Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 45.5

  • Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders: 42.5

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers: 39.5

  • Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals: 48.5

  • Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams: 42.5

  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: 47.5

  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 51.5

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 5 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

Latest Stories

  • New York Giants at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers.

  • Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints.

  • TV dilemma resurfaces after Tua Tagovailoa injury: When to show and when to tell

    Tua Tagovailoa's injury resurfaces TV dilemma: There is a fine line when it comes to traumatic events shown on TV. What's too grotesque to broadcast?

  • International Insider: Festivals & Markets In Turmoil; LFF Kicks Off; Support For Iran Protests; Banijay Goes Beyond; International Oscar Race Hots Up

    It’s Friday, you’re starting to think of the weekend, so it must be Insider time. Join me once again as the Deadline International team cast a critical eye over the big news stories this week. Read on. NATPE AND EDINBURGH IN TURMOIL Nasty news from NATPE: This month was supposed to be all about people getting […]

  • Jalen Suggs with an assist vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic) with an assist vs the San Antonio Spurs, 10/06/2022

  • Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 5 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders.

  • Saints aim for cleaner game against explosive Seahawks

    Saints running back Alvin Kamara is having trouble recognizing his own team lately. New Orleans (1-3) has fumbled, stumbled and fouled its way through a three-game losing streak. The Saints — who haven't had a losing season since drafting Kamara in 2017 — are trying to clean up their act before hosting Seattle (2-2) on Sunday.

  • Hometown hero Teddy Bridgewater is more than just the Dolphins QB. ‘He represents us’

    When Bridgewater makes his first start as a Dolphins quarterback against the New York Jets on Sunday, it will mean a lot to him — and to the local community he’s inspired.

  • Goodell: NFL to make 'change or two' to concussion protocol

    The NFL is prepared "to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at a fan forum in London on Saturday as the league faces questions about how the Miami Dolphins handled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. Responding to a fan’s question about concussions and “recent incidents,” Goodell outlined the league’s “intensive focus” on the issue over the past 15 years and said its medical protocols have served as templates for other sports. “Our job really is to continue to modify those as medical experts or other experiences tell you this is something you can do differently,’” he said.

  • 2 dead, 6 injured in 'unprovoked' stabbing on Las Vegas Strip, police say

    Authorities said two people were fatally stabbed and six were injured, three critically. The victims were both locals and tourists.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tommy Nield rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. Bethel-Thompson hit Nield on a 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 to put Toronto ahead 23-20. B.C.'s Sean Whyte appeared poised to tie the CFL contest but his 41-yard field goal attempt with 1:30 remaining hit the left upright. B.C. quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. began the fourth-quarter fireworks with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Keon

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th