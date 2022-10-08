NFL Week 5 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's second big hit in two games – that saw him carted off the field against the Cincinnati Bengals – sent shockwaves through the NFL. The entire league is now under scrutiny for its concussion protocol as the Miami Dolphins prepare to start Teddy Bridgewater against the New York Jets.

In Week 5, there are many other teams with questions or changes at the quarterback position – including the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders, who got their first win of the season in Week 4, face division rival Kansas City Chiefs in Monday Night Football. The Chiefs won in primetime last week, and Patrick Mahomes showed he has the upper hand over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers... for now.

And the Philadelphia Eagles are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL as Jalen Hurts continues to mesmerize with his band of brothers. The team takes on the Arizona Cardinals in a battle of the birds. Will the Eagles continue their reign?

Here's the odds for NFL Week 5, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL week 5 picks/predictions

NFL week 5 point spreads

Indianapolis Colts (+3.5) vs. Denver Broncos (-3.5)

New York Giants (+8.5) vs. Green Bay Packers (-8.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+13.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-13.5)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (+2.5)

Houston Texans (+6.5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-6.5)

Chicago Bears (+7.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-7.5)

Detroit Lions (+3.5) vs. New England Patriots (-3.5)

Seattle Seahawks (+4.5) vs. New Orleans Saints (-4.5)

Miami Dolphins (-3.5) vs. New York Jets (+3.5)

Atlanta Falcons (+9.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-9.5)

Tennessee Titans (-1.5) vs. Washington Commanders (+1.5)

San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (+6.5)

Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+5.5)

Dallas Cowboys (+5.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-5.5)

Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

Las Vegas Raiders (+7.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5)

NFL week 5 moneylines

Indianapolis Colts (+145) vs. Denver Broncos (-175)

New York Giants (+320) vs. Green Bay Packers (-410)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+650) vs. Buffalo Bills (-1000)

Los Angeles Chargers (-125) vs. Cleveland Browns (+105)

Houston Texans (+255) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (-320)

Chicago Bears (+290) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-370)

Detroit Lions (+145) vs. New England Patriots (-175)

Seattle Seahawks (+180) vs. New Orleans Saints (-220)

Miami Dolphins (-175) vs. New York Jets (+145)

Atlanta Falcons (+380) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-500)

Tennessee Titans (-117) vs. Washington Commanders (-101)

San Francisco 49ers (-280) vs. Carolina Panthers (+230)

Philadelphia Eagles (-230) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+190)

Dallas Cowboys (+200) vs. Los Angeles Rams (-240)

Cincinnati Bengals (+150) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-180)

Las Vegas Raiders (+255) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-320)

NFL week 5 over/under

Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos: 42.5

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers: 41.5

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills: 45.5

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: 46.5

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 43.5

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: 44.5

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots: 45.5

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints: 45.5

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: 45.5

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 45.5

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders: 42.5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers: 39.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals: 48.5

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams: 42.5

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens: 47.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 51.5

