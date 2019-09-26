NFL Week 4 Expert Picks Against the Spread
Week 4 in the NFL is expected to see a lot of tight games, as 13 of the 15 games have a spread of a touchdown or less. Below are our experts picking the games against the spread this season.
Jacob Feldman, SI Media Staff Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Max Meyer, Producer, SI Gambling Vertical
Jimmy Traina, SI Media Columnist
Season-long standings
Gramling 29-17-2
Meyer: 25-21-2
Traina 21-25-2
Feldman 20-26-2
Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)
Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (-4.5)
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7)
Washington Redskins at New York Giants (-3)
Los Angeles Chargers (-16.5) at Miami Dolphins
Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-7)
Kansas City Chiefs (-6) at Detroit Lions
New England Patriots (-7) at Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (-4)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-10)
Seattle Seahawks (-5) at Arizona Cardinals
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-2.5)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (-3)
Dallas Cowboys (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5)