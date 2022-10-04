NFL Week 4 drip check: Joe Burrow blooms with floral look, Tyreek Hill dresses as his alter ego

Quarterback Joe Burrow is known for his sense of cool. Even Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel admitted that when he sees Joey B coming off the bus, he sees "swag."

The QB's style is so impactful he's inspiring youth players to dress up for their football games too.

Burrow motivated Luke Roberts, 6, to create his own game-day outfit. Chaz Roberts, Luke's father, attended LSU — Burrow's alma mater. Chaz and his wife, Beth, have taken their family to watch the Tigers walk down Victory Hill in their suits, and Luke's favorite player is the Bengals' quarterback. He has both Burrow's college and professional jerseys.

"Football has done something we could not achieve with bribery for family Christmas pictures — our son chose to wear a suit," Chaz Roberts said.

Chaz told USA TODAY Sports+ that Luke asked his mother to help him put on his blazer and button-up shirt and do his hair as he prepared to head to his first flag football scrimmage.

"I believe Luke's outfit and determined walk was partially emulating his idol," the father said. "But I sincerely believe he was expressing, in his six-year-old way, 'I am going to work today and I'm going to look good doing it.'"

Luke's standout look kicks off the Drip Check for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season:

Joe Burrow — Cincinnati Bengals

We have to start here. Joe Burrow showed up to Paycor Stadium on Thursday ready to bring his team to .500. He wore a black suit with obnoxious white roses on it. As we saw last week, men can wear florals too. And a rose is a reminder that even the prettiest of flowers have thorns. So don't mess with them.

The defending Super Bowl champions sought to remain above .500 in style, none more so than linebacker Terrell Lewis. He showed up to Monday Night Football in a colorful ensemble, featuring a wavy jacket, ripped jeans and neon green sneakers.

Jeremy Ruckert — New York Jets

New York Jets rookie Jeremy Ruckert showed support to home town hero Aaron Judge by wearing the slugger's New York Yankees jersey ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The week before, Judge tied the American League record when he hit his 61st home run of the season.

Cam Jordan — New Orleans Saints

For the first international game of the 2022 NFL season, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan arrived at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a spirited outfit. His vest, tie and jacket lining paid tribute to London with a design featuring Union Jacks, phone booths and red cars. His light tan suit balanced the loud print well for a dapper look.

Josh Palmer — Los Angeles Chargers

What's the modern equivalent of "Real Men Wear Pink?" Real Men Wear Pearls. Josh Palmer of the Los Angeles Chargers showed how effortless pearls can be when he paired a double strand with a simple black sweater.

A good leader shows up to the game with poise and that's exactly what quarterback Geno Smith did for the Seattle Seahawks ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. He wore a purple suit, lavender tie and gray Nike dunks for an outfit that said, "I'm in charge."

Rashod Bateman — Baltimore Ravens

Rashod Bateman arrived to the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Buffalo Bills in a stylish Burberry jacket that featured an interesting camo print and bold orange lettering. His distressed jeans and neutral sneakers did exactly what they were supposed to do — let the statement piece do the talking.

Matthew Butler — Las Vegas Raiders

Usually wearing the opposing team's colors is a big no-no, especially when it's a bright color that's easily associated with the team. But Las Vegas Raiders' defensive tackle Matthew Butler showed up to the game against the Denver Broncos in a bold orange suit. It was tailored nicely and the white shirt and sneakers kept it grounded. Well done.

Von Miller — Buffalo Bills

Von Miller came ready to bounce back from the Buffalo Bills first loss in a shiny silver suit from Beyoncé's Ivy Park. It was a bold look that reminded fans of his out-of-this-world talent.

Eli Apple — Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals sornerback Eli Apple showed up to the Thursday Night Football game seemingly not fazed at all by Tyreek Hill's comments that he owes him payback for blocking his AFC title. Apple wore a gray double breasted suit with pants that flowed like the '70s. He paired it with a black turtleneck and a single chain.

Tyreek Hill — Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill dressed as his alter ego for the Miami Dolphins matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with a cheetah print blousy shirt, matching shorts and a pair of gold-rimmed shades. The game was advertised as a battle of "swag" vs. "speed." Why not have both?

Patrick Surtain — Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain came war-ready to the Denver Broncos' rivalry game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He wore a black Givenchy layered shirt, black jeans and a ski mask with some dark shades.

Shaquill Griffin — Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Shaquill Griffin meant business with his black double breasted suit and red piping. The spiked loafers added an extra layer of "Don't mess with me."

Malcolm Rodriguez - Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions rookie Malcolm Rodriguez has been making sure fans know his name with his game day fits. In Week 4, he continued his cowboy swag by wearing a black cowboy hat, black embroidered button-up shirt and black jeans complete with a big round belt buckle. Yee-haw.

