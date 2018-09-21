NFL Week 3 previews for Sunday

Carson Wentz will be back in action for the Eagles on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Here’s a look at the Week 3 matchups, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).

All times listed are Eastern.

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., Fox

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m., NBC

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Wrongfully imprisoned man freed thanks to Golf Digest

• Former NFL player explains why he retired at halftime

• Tim Brown: Story of the man who replaced Cal Ripken Jr.

• Arbitrator: Former UFC champ Jones had ‘no intention’ to cheat

