NFL Week 3 previews for Sunday
Here’s a look at the Week 3 matchups, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).
All times listed are Eastern.
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., Fox
Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Green Bay Packers at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox
Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
New York Giants at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., Fox
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m., NBC
