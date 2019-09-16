NFL Week 2 Sunday Huddle: Patrick Mahomes erupts while Patriots, 49ers win big

The second week of the NFL season gave us what Week 1 couldn't: fewer injuries and more close finishes.

The fourth quarter was crucial Sunday as several high-profile games gave us nail-biting endings. Gardner Minshew couldn't quite get the Jaguars past the Texans as he made his first career start in place of injured quarterback Nick Foles, while the Colts defense helped Jacoby Brissett get his first win of the season since Andrew Luck retired.

But setbacks weren't inescapable, as Pittsburgh was plagued by injuries in its home opener against Seattle. The Steelers fought down to the final fourth-and-1 wire of a game that had four sacks and four first downs over the first five possessions alone, but the Seahawks picked up their eight win in their last nine games.

Other games weren't as competitive, like the Patriots' shutout of the Dolphins and the 49ers' routing of the Bengals. Then there are the Bills, who moved to an unlikely 2-0 after they spoiled the Giants' home opener, while coach Matt LaFleur got his first win at Green Bay as the Packers beat the Vikings for the first time since 2016.

Injuries

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was seen shaking his throwing arm at various points in the first half Sunday against the Seahawks and even exited to the locker room before returning to the sideline to play through the injury. He was later ruled questionable to return to start the second half but never made it back after being replaced by backup Mason Rudolph.

Meanwhile, teammate and running back James Conner was also questionable to return with a knee injury suffered in the second half. The Steelers also lost linebacker Vince Williams and safety Sean Davis to injuries.

49ers tackle Joe Staley was carted off the field against the Bengals with a leg injury and did not return. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the game that Staley suffered a broken fibula.

Redskins tight end Vernon Davis, starting in place of Jordan Reed as he recovers from a concussion, suffered an eye injury against the Cowboys.

Another less injury-prone quarterback went down as Saints veteran Drew Brees injured his throwing hand making contact with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in their NFC title rematch. He was sidelined with his thumb taped as Teddy Bridgewater took over under center.

Highlights

A flame thrower used for player introductions caught fire at Nissan Stadium before the Colts-Titans kickoff, though it was quickly extinguished.

A speaker caught fire here at Nissan Stadium. This is not part of the pregame plan. pic.twitter.com/WvqLMdnQBv — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 15, 2019

Chargers receiver Mike Williams had a spectacular flying catch that was next level.

Antonio Brown made his Patriots debut in his hometown of Miami, and the receiver quickly meshed with the Tom Brady-led offense.

Lions cornerback Darius Slay saved the day with this clutch pick in Detroit.

On the other hand, Packers cornerback Kevin King spoiled any hope Kirk Cousins and the Vikings had of a comeback in Green Bay.

Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray is really getting comfortable with veteran Larry Fitzgerald.

Chargers running back Todd Gurley lept into the endzone for his first score of the season.

Todd Gurley's first TD of the season gives the @RamsNFL the lead! @TG3II #NOvsLAR



: FOX

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch on mobile: https://t.co/y8YLGKmeTf pic.twitter.com/PjkP6It3VS







— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019

Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders followed up his tip-toe touchdown with a two-point conversion courtesy of quarterback Joe Flacco.

The @Broncos go for two and CONVERT!



One-point lead with 31 seconds left. #CHIvsDEN



: FOX

: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch on mobile: https://t.co/y8YLGKmeTf pic.twitter.com/GfK9DVI1Uf











— NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2019

But the Bears kept Denver winless after apparently fixing their kicking problems with a little help from Eddy Pineiro..

Stats

After being a healthy scratch in Week 1, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson scored his 107th career rushing touchdown to pass Hall of Famer Jim Brown on the all-time list. He is three rushing touchdowns behind Walter Payton for fourth in NFL history.

AP moving up the record books @AdrianPeterson pic.twitter.com/2MgRocONuA — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 15, 2019

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is back in a big way, as the veteran scored in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Weeks 12 and 13 of the 2017 season.

Brown's touchdown catch during his debut against the Dolphins made him the 72nd player to catch a regular-season touchdown pass from Brady, which extends a league record for the 42-year-old Patriots quarterback.

Rookie sensation Kyler Murray joins Panthers veteran Cam Newton as the only players in NFL history to throw for more than 300 yards in their first two starts.

.@AZCardinals rookie QB @K1 becomes the second QB in @NFL history with 300+ passing yards in each of his first 2 career games (Cam Newton - 2011). #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/3RKGi9Akt7 — NFL345 (@NFL345) September 15, 2019

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hit 2,500 career receiving yards against the Seahawks, becoming the youngest player in league history to accomplish the feat.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (22 yrs, 297 days) surpassed Randy Moss (22 yrs, 310 days) as the youngest player in NFL history to reach 2,500 career receiving yards today. pic.twitter.com/yL3u2YabYZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2019

It was a good day for fantasy owners with New England's defense as the Patriots shut out the Dolphins, 43-0.

The #Patriots defense put up 37 fantasy points, the most by a defense since the Titans had 38 fantasy points in Week 17, 2012 vs Jacksonville — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 15, 2019

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exploded in the first half against the Raiders, with his four touchdown passes and 313 yards helping him become the first signal-caller to throw for more than 278 yards in any quarter since Drew Brees did so in 2008.

Quotables

Giants coach Pat Shurmur on replacing Eli Manning with Daniel Jones: "I think we have to look at how our team played and we have to go back and take steps to get better in all areas. I don't think that's a conversation for right now. Everybody has to play better."

Patriots coach Bill Belichick on having Tom Brady throw deep despite being up 37 points: "We're playing 60 minutes. You've got to play 60 minutes."

Scoreboard

Thursday's game

Buccaneers 20, Panthers 14

Sunday's games

Ravens 23, Cardinals 17

Lions 13, Chargers 10

Colts 19, Titans 17

49ers 41, Bengals 17

Texans 13, Jaguars 12

Packers 21, Vikings 16

Cowboys 31, Redskins 21

Seahawks 28, Steelers 26

Bills 28, Giants 14

Patriots 43, Dolphins 0

Chiefs 28, Raiders 10

Rams 27, Saints 9

Bears 16, Broncos 14

Eagles at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET



























Still to come

Monday's game

Browns at Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET



