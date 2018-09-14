NFL Week 2 previews for Sunday

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates his touchdown against Houston last week. His next opponent might be tougher as New England goes on the road against Jacksonville. (AP)

Here’s a look at the Week 2 matchups, including the broadcasting TV network for each game. You can also livestream games within your market on the Yahoo Sports App (IOS and Android).

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., Fox

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., Fox

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m., CBS

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 5:20 p.m., NBC

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Naomi Osaka reveals what Serena told her while fans booed at U.S. Open

• Mayor lifts Nike ban in Louisiana town following outcry

• Jags coach gets too ‘pissed off’ to watch Super Bowl

• AntonioBrown apologizes to reporter after sending threatening tweet

