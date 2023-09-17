NFL Week 2 late games: Cowboys' defense swarms Jets as Dallas improves to 2-0

Micah Parsons (11) and the Cowboys never let Zach Wilson and the Jets get comfortable. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

When Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles, Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys-New York Jets game lost some of its luster. The Cowboys’ defense still made sure to bring their own.

Dallas held New York to 215 total yards just one touchdown and won 30-10 to improve to 2-0.

This comes a week after Micah Parsons and company shut out the New York Giants in a dominant effort. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson finished with 170 yards passing and three interceptions, and never threatened the Cowboys’ defense like Rodgers might have.

Dak Prescott, meanwhile, finished 31-of-38 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against a good Jets defense that keyed a surprise win over Buffalo a few days ago, while Tony Pollard grinded out 72 yards on 25 carries. CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 143 yards.

Garrett Wilson scored the Jets’ lone touchdown on a 68-yard reception in the second quarter.